Solventum autonomous coding listed in Epic Toolbox

News provided by

Solventum

Aug 20, 2024, 09:00 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV), formerly 3M Health Care, today announced that its autonomous coding solution has received Toolbox designation from Epic in the Fully Autonomous Coding category. Toolbox is a designation for products using established integration technologies in specific categories that meet Epic's recommended connection pattern. Solventum's ambient clinical documentation solution can be found in the Connection Hub on Epic Showroom.

By connecting workflows between clinicians and coders, this integrated approach enables complete, compliant and accurate documentation from the first patient encounter all the way to the final bill. Built from decades of experience, Solventum's autonomous coding technology works behind the scenes, with full customer control, to process, code and complete up-to-date, qualified medical charts ready for the billing process, without human coder intervention. 

"With coding staffing shortages, budget constraints and general margin tightening, health systems are starving for technology that can solve for these challenges as well as maintain accuracy rates and give them full control over automation," said Garri Garrison, president, Health Information Systems, Solventum. "With the power of our expert-guided AI, coding methodologies and clinical content, our customers can have confidence in a reliable, seamless and fully supported integration between Solventum and Epic."

The Solventum integration allows for a more streamlined implementation, usage and overall integration between Solventum and Epic.

About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE Solventum

Also from this source

Solventum Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Solventum Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today reported financial results as a stand-alone company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. "As we continue to...
Solventum to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2024

Solventum to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2024

Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics