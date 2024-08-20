Solventum autonomous coding listed in Epic Toolbox

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV), formerly 3M Health Care, today announced that its autonomous coding solution has received Toolbox designation from Epic in the Fully Autonomous Coding category. Toolbox is a designation for products using established integration technologies in specific categories that meet Epic's recommended connection pattern. Solventum's ambient clinical documentation solution can be found in the Connection Hub on Epic Showroom.

By connecting workflows between clinicians and coders, this integrated approach enables complete, compliant and accurate documentation from the first patient encounter all the way to the final bill. Built from decades of experience, Solventum's autonomous coding technology works behind the scenes, with full customer control, to process, code and complete up-to-date, qualified medical charts ready for the billing process, without human coder intervention.

"With coding staffing shortages, budget constraints and general margin tightening, health systems are starving for technology that can solve for these challenges as well as maintain accuracy rates and give them full control over automation," said Garri Garrison, president, Health Information Systems, Solventum. "With the power of our expert-guided AI, coding methodologies and clinical content, our customers can have confidence in a reliable, seamless and fully supported integration between Solventum and Epic."

The Solventum integration allows for a more streamlined implementation, usage and overall integration between Solventum and Epic.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE Solventum