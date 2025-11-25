Solventum to Participate in the 2025 Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. EST in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at investors.solventum.com.

