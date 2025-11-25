Solventum to Participate in the 2025 Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. EST in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com

