Solventum Earns Diamond Level HIRC Resiliency Badge, Demonstrating Best-In-Class Supply Chain Strength

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that it has achieved the Diamond Level Resiliency Badge from the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative (HIRC), the highest recognition for supply chain strength in healthcare. This certification validates Solventum's MedSurg segment's ability to deliver critical healthcare products consistently, even during supply disruptions to help ensure uninterrupted patient care.

"The Diamond Level Resiliency Badge represents the highest standard in healthcare supply chain resiliency and operational maturity. Solventum's achievement demonstrates exceptional operational strength, risk management and the capability to support the continuity of patient care through every circumstance," said HIRC Executive Director Jesse Schafer.

The Diamond Level Badge is based on a rigorous, evidence-based assessment of resiliency across key domains, including demand planning, inventory management, logistics visibility, supplier management and risk mitigation. For customers, this certification underscores Solventum's commitment to reliability and proactive risk mitigation, giving them assurance that the team will work to support their needs, even in challenging circumstances.

"Building resiliency has been a top priority since day one of our journey as Solventum," said Solventum Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Harrington. "We've invested in visibility tools, risk management processes and contingency planning to make sure our customers have what they need, when they need it. This recognition validates the hard work of our teams and the systems we've put into place to keep care moving forward."

Solventum received the Diamond Level Badge across all MedSurg product lines, including negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings, advanced skin care, IV site management, sterilization assurance, surgical solutions, hospital consumables and medical technologies OEM.

"Since our spinoff, we've worked tirelessly to strengthen every link on our supply chain—from demand planning to supplier partnerships—because our patients cannot wait," said Brent Boucher, senior vice president for Solventum MedSurg Americas. "Achieving the Diamond Level Badge is proof that those efforts are paying off. It's not just a certification, it's a signal to our customers that we have the right team and infrastructure in place to navigate future challenges."

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

