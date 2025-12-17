Global Expert Panel Publishes New Recommendations on Advanced Use of Closed Incision Negative Pressure Therapy

New guidance highlights evolving surgical procedure applications of reticulated open cell foam (ROCF) dressings to support patient safety, surgical outcomes and future standards of care

Solventum™ Prevena™ Therapy is the only closed incision negative pressure therapy system with fully integrated linear and area dressings solely indicated for closed incisions that utilize ROCF technology

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today announced the consensus recommendations of an international, multidisciplinary panel of surgeons and wound care experts on the clinical use of closed incision negative pressure therapy (ciNPT) with reticulated open cell foam (ROCF) dressings.1 The updated recommendations, appearing in the International Wound Journal,2 underscore the evolution of ciNPT from a long-established adjunct to incision management into a therapy that can be applied in a variety of surgical procedures that directly align with healthcare professionals' global priorities around patient safety. Solventum Prevena™ Therapy is the only ciNPT that uses ROCF dressings, a proprietary design element unique to Prevena.

ciNPT is used to manage and protect surgical incisions, particularly in patients at high risk of complications. It works by applying continuous negative pressure to the incision site, helping to remove fluid and reduce tension on the incision. A peer-reviewed meta-analysis of 84 studies across various surgical specialties demonstrated the therapy provided by ciNPT can help reduce the risk of surgical site complications (SSC), dehiscence, skin necrosis and readmissions compared to the standard of care dressing.3 Plastic and reconstructive surgeries of the breast and abdomen, orthopedic surgeries (total joint replacements), traumatic fractures, cardiothoracic surgeries and vascular procedures have widely benefited from the use of ciNPT to optimize the healing environment.

"ciNPT is a prime example of an established standard of care that continues to evolve with evidence and technology," said Dr. H. John Cooper, study author and associate professor of orthopedic surgery, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital.4 "This consensus underscores the benefits of the use of ciNPT across surgical sub-specialties in managing high-risk patients."

Advances in shapes and sizes of foam dressing design — including expanded area coverage options offered by Prevena Restor™ Dressings — have broadened ciNPT's utility across a wider range of incision types and anatomical challenges. The consensus recommendations provide new guidance for dressing selection, highlight specific risk factors warranting ciNPT use and outline technical considerations to improve application consistency and patient outcomes.

A total of 12 consensus statements emerged from the panel, based on a thorough review of recent publications, case studies and clinical experiences involving ciNPT with ROCF. By clarifying where this therapy may provide the most value, these recent recommendations will help drive standardization of practice for at-risk surgical patients worldwide. Key highlights include:

Risk-based indications: ciNPT dressings with ROCF are recommended for patients with ≥ 2 risk factors, incisions at high risk of seroma formation, revision surgeries, traumatic wounds and scenarios where delayed incision healing (such as breast cancer surgery) could postpone adjuvant therapy. Additionally, ciNPT may be offered for elective use for incisions in which scarring is a concern.





ciNPT dressings with ROCF are recommended for patients with ≥ 2 risk factors, incisions at high risk of seroma formation, revision surgeries, traumatic wounds and scenarios where delayed incision healing (such as breast cancer surgery) could postpone adjuvant therapy. Additionally, ciNPT may be offered for elective use for incisions in which scarring is a concern. Linear vs. area coverage: Area ciNPT dressings are preferred for complex incision geometries (e.g., intersecting or branching incisions), flap closures and sites prone to edema or lymphedema. Linear dressings remain effective for standard, high-tension incisions.





Area ciNPT dressings are preferred for complex incision geometries (e.g., intersecting or branching incisions), flap closures and sites prone to edema or lymphedema. Linear dressings remain effective for standard, high-tension incisions. Integration into protocols: ciNPT should proactively be included in SSC prevention bundles for high-risk patients and used alongside validated incision risk scoring systems.





ciNPT should proactively be included in SSC prevention bundles for high-risk patients and used alongside validated incision risk scoring systems. Application guidance: Hydrocolloid dressings are recommended to aid in creating a vacuum seal in difficult locations.

For more details, the full open-access article is available here. The panel emphasized that these recommendations not only address immediate clinical needs but also lay the foundation for future guideline development. Importantly, they resonate with findings from a recent global healthcare innovation survey that identified patient safety as one of the top three priorities for medical professionals worldwide.

"The international consensus highlights a shift in ciNPT from a selective adjunct to an essential element of evidence-based, post-operative care," said Ryan Egeland, MD, chief medical officer, Solventum. "By listening to our customers, we see how surgical teams are applying our products in new ways to address clinical challenges. Prevena™ Therapy exemplifies how established interventions can continue to evolve in alignment with advancing clinical priorities to improve safety and outcomes."

For more information including safety and clinical considerations, visit Prevena.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information about Solventum's business prospects and therapies that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1) the effects of, and changes in, worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international, trade and geopolitical conditions and other events beyond Solventum's control; (2) operational execution risks; (3) damage to our reputation or our brands; (4) risks from acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other strategic events; (5) Solventum's business dealings involving third-party partners in various markets; (6) the highly competitive environment in which Solventum operates and consolidation in the healthcare industry; (7) reduction in customers' research budgets or government funding; (8) the timing and market acceptance of Solventum's new product and service offerings; (9) ongoing working relationships with certain key healthcare professionals; (10) changes in reimbursement practices of governments or private payers or other cost containment measures; (11) Solventum's ability to obtain components or raw materials supplied by third parties and other manufacturing and related supply chain difficulties, interruptions and disruptive factors; (12) risks related to the highly regulated environment in which Solventum operates; and (13) Solventum's failure to obtain, maintain, protect or effectively enforce its intellectual property rights.

Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. A further description of these factors is located under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Solventum's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Solventum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information or future events or developments.

_________________________________

1 Solventum Prevena™ Therapy is the only ciNPT dressing that uses ROCF.

2 Singh D, Alton T, Alvand A, et al. Linear and Area Coverage with Closed Incision Negative Pressure Therapy Management: International Multidisciplinary Consensus Recommendations. Int Wound J. 2025;22:e7067.

3 Cooper HJ, Singh DP, Gabriel A, Mantyh C, Silverman R, Griﬃn L. Closed Incision Negative Pressure Therapy Versus Standard of Care Over Closed Surgical Incisions in the Reduction of Surgical Site Complications: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Comparative Studies. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery – Global Open. 2023 Mar 16;11(3):e4722.

4 Authors Singh, Alton, Alvand, Barbosa, Chatterjee, Djohan, Gomez, Pieri, Sumpio, Willy, Zelle and Cooper had consulting agreements with Solventum Corporation at the time of the expert panel meeting.

SOURCE Solventum