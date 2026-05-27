Solventum to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

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Solventum

May 27, 2026, 16:05 ET

EAGAN, Minn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2026, beginning at approximately 9:55 a.m. EDT in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

SOURCE Solventum

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