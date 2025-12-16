Solver Launches AI-Driven Supply Chain Management Solution to Transform Planning and Analysis

Harnessing AI to drive efficiency, resilience, and growth by unifying financial and operational data for faster supply chain decisions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solver , an AI-accelerated extended financial and planning analysis (xFP&A) solution, has introduced a new industry solution designed to elevate planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis for supply chain management organizations. This offering is designed to help manufacturing, distribution, and logistics organizations overcome today's most pressing planning, reporting, and analysis challenges.

"Solver's new manufacturing and distribution solution gives supply chain leaders visibility into production performance, inventory, and demand so they can make more agile and confident decisions," said Craig Anderson, Vice President of Industry Solutions for Solver. "By unifying data from their ERP and operational systems into a single, AI-powered planning platform, we help organizations reduce disruptions, improve margins, and keep their supply chain aligned with shifting market and customer demands."

Solver's new solution for supply chain management empowers supply chain organizations to:

Accelerate time-to-value with configurable, ready-to-use templates for planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis, available in the Solver Template Marketplace .





with configurable, ready-to-use templates for planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis, available in the . Unify financial and operational data , including production planning, quality, inventory, and workforce reporting on a single, cloud-based platform.





, including production planning, quality, inventory, and workforce reporting on a single, cloud-based platform. Leverage Solver Copilot , an AI assistant included with every subscription, for fast, reliable answers and automated insights for KPI monitoring, forecasting, and scenario modeling.





, an AI assistant included with every subscription, for fast, reliable answers and automated insights for KPI monitoring, forecasting, and scenario modeling. Connect seamlessly to leading ERP and business systems, ensuring rapid deployment and immediate results.

Solver's solution for supply chain builds on the company's proven track record of success, with hundreds of supply chain organizations already benefiting from Solver's expertise. The platform is recognized as a G2.com, Inc. leader in xFP&A, reflecting a commitment to proven outcomes and industry leadership for organizations managing intricate supply chains.

Solver's long-term strategy includes ongoing enhancements in AI, automation, and industry-specific analytics, ensuring its customers remain at the forefront of industry advancements and are well-prepared to tackle emerging challenges.

"By unifying production planning, quality control, inventory management, and workforce reporting with financial data on a single platform, we enable true operational and financial alignment," said Nils Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition as a G2 leader in xFP&A reflects our commitment to trusted outcomes. This commitment is reinforced by resources such as a marketplace of templates, extensive documentation, and a vibrant partner community, ensuring supply chain organizations have the tools and support they need to succeed as we continue to advance industry-specific analytics."

Solver's supply chain industry solutions for manufacturing and distribution can be activated quickly with configurable templates for planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis. Discover how Solver's AI-powered solutions are transforming supply chains across the globe, explore our industry-tailored solutions, and book your personalized demo today.

About Solver

Solver is an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis solution (xFP&A) that increases access to actionable insights beyond the finance department to accelerate better decisions. Patented QuickStart integration technology provides immediate access to a collection of tailorable industry templates, allowing finance and management users to optimize their planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis processes. Users can get up and running quickly, leveraging familiar Excel-based functionality to create any report and planning model. Solver transforms organizational data into a strategic advantage for data-driven success. Visit www.solverglobal.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Liz Anderson

Vice President of Global Marketing

310-691-5300

[email protected]

SOURCE Solver