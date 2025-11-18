Solver Releases Analysis Agent Powered by Solver Copilot

With early access for select partners and customers, Analysis Agent is just one part of Solver's AI-first initiative

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solver , an AI-accelerated xFP&A software company, has released its Analysis Agent, advancing the company's AI-first initiative powered by Solver Copilot to drive innovation across the Solver solution. Originally announced summer 2025, the AI-first initiative empowers key stakeholders in various industries , including manufacturing , retail , nonprofit , healthcare , senior living , to make well-informed, data-driven decisions through the use of intelligent AI agent assistants.

Solver's intelligent agents are designed to function as specialized assistants, enhancing various aspects of financial planning and analysis. The already-available Help Agent serves as an intelligent guide trained on Solver documentation and training materials with continuous updates from new content. Complementing the Help Agent is the new Analysis Agent that elevates data analysis by delivering faster, deeper contextual and proactive insights, as well as reports and input templates.

"The Solver Copilot Analysis Agent will be available to select partners and customers in early access," said Mike Applegate, chief technology officer. "This release marks a significant step forward, providing faster and deeper data analysis with customized and scalable insights. We believe this agent will revolutionize how businesses identify anomalies, detect emerging trends, and ultimately make more confident decisions."

Solver Copilot enhances budgeting and forecasting processes in multiple ways:

Anomaly Detection: Identifies outliers, anomalies, and deviations from expected performance. Trend Identification: Detects emerging trends and shifts in patterns that may not be immediately obvious. Root Cause Analysis: Performs root cause analysis on variances to uncover underlying drivers. Narrative Summarization: Automatically generates narrative summaries and insights in natural language. Predictive Recommendations: Offers predictive and prescriptive recommendations to inform better decisions. Comprehensive Reasoning: Providing transparent, step-by-step explanations and auditable reasoning for every insight.

Soon to be available, the Planning Agent will generate forecasts and budgets based on historical trends and organizational context, while the Task Agent will serve as an intelligent productivity partner, automating repetitive tasks and anticipating user needs.



Learn more about the future of data analysis and decision-making; learn more about Solver Copilot and its suite of AI agents, and discover how these tools can transform a company's approach to financial planning and analysis.

About Solver

Solver is an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis solution (xFP&A) that increases access to actionable insights beyond the finance department to accelerate better decisions. Patented QuickStart integration technology provides immediate access to a collection of tailorable templates, allowing finance and management users to optimize their planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis processes. Users can get up and running quickly, leveraging familiar Excel-based functionality to create any report and planning model. Solver transforms organizational data into a strategic advantage for data-driven success. Visit www.solverglobal.com to learn more.

