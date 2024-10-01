Solver Releases xFP&A Construction, SaaS and Senior Living Solutions Models to Meet Industry Challenges

The Solver Suite uses the power of data to meet operations and business goals, drive data-informed decisions, and accelerate better decisions.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solver, a cloud-based xFP&A (extended financial planning and analysis) software company, released three industry solutions designed to improve productivity in construction, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and senior living companies.

"Making financial planning and analysis easier and more productive is our number one goal," said Nils Rasmussen, CEO, Solver. "We already have a number of customers in these three industries, so we listened to their most-immediate needs and goals related to performance, revenue, growth, and profitability. The results are these three new solutions–a deep focus on the way construction, SaaS, and senior living companies analyze their numbers in order to scale, grow, and respond to their respective markets."

The solutions provide the following benefits to each industry:

Construction : Due to multi-entity structures, regulations, and labor shortages, companies in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and industrial construction must address economic fluctuations, cost management, safety concerns, and digital transformation. Solver is designed to enable companies to get the full picture to drive decision-making.

Due to multi-entity structures, regulations, and labor shortages, companies in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and industrial construction must address economic fluctuations, cost management, safety concerns, and digital transformation. Solver is designed to enable companies to get the full picture to drive decision-making. SaaS : SaaS businesses face unique challenges with subscription-based pricing models and recurring revenue streams. By leveraging data analytics organized to deliver a single source of truth, these companies can overcome challenges and take advantage of the opportunities to grow their business. Solver is built to meet many planning and reporting challenges, including churn, scalability, pricing, and customer acquisition costs.

SaaS businesses face unique challenges with subscription-based pricing models and recurring revenue streams. By leveraging data analytics organized to deliver a single source of truth, these companies can overcome challenges and take advantage of the opportunities to grow their business. Solver is built to meet many planning and reporting challenges, including churn, scalability, pricing, and customer acquisition costs. Senior Living: Independent or assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing facilities, and continuing care retirement communities face cost, staffing, and quality-of-care concerns, as well as government regulations. With an aging population and market competition, Solver is designed to help streamline data to provide patient-centered care, and drill down in reporting to get a full view of costs and revenue to accurately budget.

"Not all xFP&A solutions are equal; there are several factors that CFOs, financial executives, and business owners should take into consideration when selecting the right software for their company," said Tad Remington, chief commercial officer, Solver. "It is important to consider a solution's scalability and flexibility, integration capabilities, user-friendliness, cost and return on investment, and the availability of support and training. The right xFP&A software can provide business leaders with in-depth insights and visibility into their business' performance to guide strategic decision-making for long-term success."

Watch a video of the Solver Suite to learn more.

About Solver

Solver is a cloud-based extended financial planning and analysis solution (xFP&A) that increases access to actionable insights beyond the finance department to accelerate better decisions. Patented QuickStart integration technology provides immediate access to a collection of tailorable templates, allowing finance and management users to optimize their planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis processes. Users can get up and running quickly, leveraging familiar Excel-based functionality to create any report and planning model. Solver transforms organizational data into a strategic advantage for data-driven success. Visit www.solverglobal.com to learn more.

