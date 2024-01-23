Solvias to Perform Release Testing on World's First CRISPR-based Gene-Editing Therapy

News provided by

Solvias

23 Jan, 2024, 03:12 ET

Global Provider Signs Long-Term Agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for CASGEVY

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics, announced today that it will perform analytical release testing services on the world's first CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited cell therapy. The company has signed a long-term agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel or exa-cel) which received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients 12 years and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises.

Continue Reading
Archie Cullen, CEO of Solvias, commenting on the collaboration between Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Solvias regarding CASGEVY
Archie Cullen, CEO of Solvias, commenting on the collaboration between Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Solvias regarding CASGEVY

Solvias and Vertex Pharmaceuticals have worked together for several years to develop and validate test methods that are critical for the final release of patients' own edited cells, so that they can be delivered back to patients. The companies' collaboration included establishing the testing methods that will be scaled for commercializing CASGEVY. Solvias also has invested significantly in preparing one of its global facilities to support the commercial release work for this transformative therapy.

Archie Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, Solvias, stated:
"Solvias is honored to be playing a critical role in delivering this breakthrough therapy to patients. Our decades of experience offering comprehensive GMP analytical services uniquely positions us to partner with companies in bringing their therapies to market. This collaboration highlights our deep scientific knowledge and creative solutions serving to advance even the most cutting-edge therapies."

In addition to gaining FDA approval, CASGEVY recently received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA's) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for conditional approval of the treatment of severe SCD and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).

About Solvias
Solvias is a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotech, material science, and cosmetic industries. Its team of scientists and regulatory experts have years of experience in small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. The company offers comprehensive solutions from raw materials to drug products to final release testing, as well as API development and manufacturing for small molecules. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias operates five facilities to the highest standards and in accordance with ISO, GMP, GLP and FDA regulations. For more information, visit solvias.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321760/solvias_logo_2clr_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321761/Solvias__PR_Vertex_Archie_quote_2024_FINAL.jpg

Also from this source

Solvias führt Freigabetests für die weltweit erste CRISPR-basierte Gen-Editierungstherapie durch

Solvias führt Freigabetests für die weltweit erste CRISPR-basierte Gen-Editierungstherapie durch

Solvias, ein globaler Anbieter von Chemie-, Herstellungs- und Kontrollanalysen (CMC), gab heute bekannt, dass es analytische Freigabetests für die...
Solvias va effectuer des tests de libération sur la première thérapie d'édition génique CRISPR au monde

Solvias va effectuer des tests de libération sur la première thérapie d'édition génique CRISPR au monde

Solvias, fournisseur mondial d'analyses de chimie, de fabrication et de contrôle (CMC), a annoncé aujourd'hui qu'elle effectuera des services de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.