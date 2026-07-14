Some Cities Are Building Their Way to Lower Rent. Others Are Falling Behind: Realtor.com June 2026 Rent Report

New York and Boston Are Building at Their Slowest Pace Since 2019, While Florida and Columbus, Ohio Build Fastest

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The median asking monthly rent across the 50 largest metros fell to $1,692 in June, down 1.5%, or $25, from a year ago. The drop marked the 35th straight month of year-over-year declines, as a multiyear multifamily construction boom continues to outpace demand nationally, according to the Realtor.com® June 2026 Rent Report. Which metros see the most relief next may hinge on where permitting and construction are happening now, and that activity is diverging sharply by market.

"This didn't happen by accident. Builders spent years playing catch-up after the pandemic rent spike, and that supply is why rents have fallen for nearly three years straight," said Jiayi Xu, Economist at Realtor.com®. "Now it comes down to geography: cities like Columbus, Ohio and Orlando are ramping up construction and are set up for more relief, while places like New York and Boston pulled back, which may raise concerns about the affordability path ahead."

The median asking monthly rent is now $72 (-4.1%) below its 2022 peak, though still $238 (+16.4%) above pre-pandemic levels. A typical seasonal bump is likely this summer, but with new construction still running through the pipeline in many markets, Realtor.com® expects year-over-year declines, and rent relief, to continue through 2026.

National Monthly Rents by Unit Size, June 2026 Unit Size Median Rent Rent YoY Consecutive

Months of

Decline Total Decline

from Peak Rent Change -

7 Years Overall $1,692 -1.5 % 35 -4.1 % 16.4 % Studio $1,422 -2.2 % 34 -4.3 % 15.0 % 1-Bedroom $1,579 -1.4 % 37 -4.9 % 15.9 % 2-Bedroom $1,893 -1.4 % 37 -3.8 % 18.5 %

Where that relief shows up next depends on what gets built. Nationally, 302,730 multifamily units were permitted in 2025, up 1.9% from 2024 but still 13.1% below 2019 and 34.4% below the 2022 peak.

New York and Boston, both grappling with high-profile rent control fights this year, are building at their slowest pace since 2019. New York permitted just 1.6 new multifamily units per 1,000 residents in 2025, down from 2.3 in 2019, and Boston permitted 1.1, down from 2.0 in 2019.

New York City's Rent Guidelines Board approved a rent freeze this year, and Massachusetts' supreme judicial court struck down a statewide rent control initiative, keeping it off the November ballot.

"It's interesting to see how differently policymakers approach rent regulation. Rent control and rent freezes can protect the renters already in a unit, but they don't do anything to bring the market rate down for everyone else," Xu said. "Sustainably lower rent comes from more supply, and right now that effort looks very different from city to city."

Markets at Their Lowest Permit Rate Since 2019 Market Permit

Rate,

2019 Permit

Rate,

2020 Permit

Rate,

2021 Permit

Rate,

2022 Permit

Rate,

2023 Permit

Rate,

2024 Permit

Rate,

2025 Austin-Round Rock-San

Marcos, TX 5.9 8.4 10.8 9.1 8.7 5.9 4.5 Charlotte-Concord-

Gastonia, NC-SC 3.1 2.5 3.4 2.9 3.6 2.4 2.0 Seattle-Tacoma-

Bellevue, WA 4.1 3.2 5.1 4.5 2.4 2.4 2.0 New York-Newark-Jersey

City, NY-NJ 2.3 2.1 2.1 2.8 2.4 2.1 1.6 Washington-Arlington-

Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 2.2 1.8 2.2 3.8 2.0 1.5 1.1 Boston-Cambridge-

Newton, MA-NH 2.0 1.8 2.2 1.8 1.3 1.4 1.1

On the other end of the spectrum, Columbus is building at its fastest pace since 2019, boosted in part by its "Zone In" zoning reform, expected to enable up to 88,000 new homes over the next decade. Florida is also building back: after pulling back in 2024, permitting rebounded in 2025 to 4.5 units per 1,000 residents in Orlando and 2.6 in Miami, both near their 2021 peaks.

San Jose posted a similar rebound in permitting, but its rent tells a different story: the market's median asking rent hit $3,423 in June, the highest in Realtor.com®'s data history dating back to March 2019, up 3.3% year over year as demand driven by income from the AI boom in the Bay Area continues to outpace new supply.

Las Vegas also hit its highest rate since 2019, though that looks more like a rebound from a 2024 dip than a new high. Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Providence, R.I., and Birmingham, Ala., are a different story: each has historically built very little, but all four are now climbing from an unusually low base, a sign that even long-stagnant markets could start giving renters more options.

Markets at Their Highest Permit Rate Since 2019 Market Permit Rate,

2019 Permit Rate,

2020 Permit Rate,

2021 Permit Rate,

2022 Permit Rate,

2023 Permit Rate,

2024 Permit Rate,

2025 Columbus, OH 1.6 3.1 2.4 2.9 2.6 3.4 4.3 Las Vegas-

Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV 1.6 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.2 1.0 1.9 Oklahoma City, OK 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.8 0.9 Birmingham, AL 0.1 0.3 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.9 Providence-Warwick,

RI-MA 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.5 0.7 Cleveland, OH 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6

Taken together, the data points to a market still finding its footing: national rent relief is real and likely to continue through 2026, but it will not be felt evenly. Renters in metros with strong permitting pipelines, like Columbus and much of Florida, are best positioned to see that relief continue. Renters in slower-building metros, including New York, may find that regulation offers protection but not the broader relief that comes from more supply.

Appendix: Rental Data – 50 Largest Metropolitan Areas – June 2026 Market Median Asking Rent YOY Multifamily units

permitted per 1,000

residents (2025) Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA $1,561 -3.2 % 1.7 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX $1,371 -4.3 % 4.5 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD $1,835 0.7 % 0.8 Birmingham, AL $1,202 -1.2 % 0.9 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $2,930 -4.1 % 1.1 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY NA NA 0.4 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC $1,495 -2.5 % 2.0 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN $1,833 1.3 % 0.6 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN $1,326 0.0 % 1.1 Cleveland, OH $1,204 -1.0 % 0.6 Columbus, OH $1,180 -1.5 % 4.3 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $1,461 -2.7 % 2.9 Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO $1,770 -3.1 % 2.6 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI $1,256 -3.0 % 0.7 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford,

CT NA NA 0.8 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX $1,381 -2.8 % 2.1 Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN $1,270 -1.7 % 0.9 Jacksonville, FL $1,478 -2.3 % 2.1 Kansas City, MO-KS $1,431 1.6 % 1.9 Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las

Vegas, NV $1,456 -1.8 % 1.9 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $2,776 -1.7 % 1.0 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN $1,219 -2.2 % 1.7 Memphis, TN-MS-AR $1,112 -4.2 % 0.1 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL $2,277 -2.6 % 2.6 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI $1,722 0.3 % 0.7 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-

WI $1,513 0.1 % 1.4 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--

Franklin, TN $1,479 -5.3 % 2.6 New Orleans-Metairie, LA $1,155 -8.0 % 0.3 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ $2,968 1.7 % 1.6 Oklahoma City, OK $920 -2.1 % 0.9 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL $1,683 -1.9 % 4.5 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-

NJ-DE-MD $1,749 -1.8 % 0.8 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ $1,433 -4.2 % 2.8 Pittsburgh, PA $1,458 2.8 % 0.9 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $1,603 -1.5 % 0.8 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA NA NA 0.7 Raleigh-Cary, NC $1,434 -2.5 % 3.5 Richmond, VA $1,525 -0.9 % 3.1 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $2,055 -2.6 % 1.1 Rochester, NY NA NA 0.4 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA $1,829 -1.5 % 1.0 St. Louis, MO-IL $1,292 -1.4 % 0.5 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $1,159 -4.8 % 0.7 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA $2,675 -2.8 % 2.2 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA $2,907 1.9 % 1.1 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $3,423 3.3 % 1.8 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $1,880 -1.1 % 2.0 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $1,638 -5.0 % 2.6 Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk,

VA-NC $1,581 2.0 % 0.4 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-

VA-MD-WV $2,293 -2.3 % 1.1

Methodology

Rental data as of June 2026 for studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units advertised for rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Realtor.com® began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history stretching to March 2019.

Building permit data is sourced from Building Permits Survey (BPS). Metro level population is obtained from Moody's estimates.

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Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com