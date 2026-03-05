SomerCor Expands Board of Directors, Emphasizing Strategic Partnerships

CHICAGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SomerCor, a nonprofit U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified Development Company (CDC) and leading provider of SBA 504 financing, today announced the appointment of Adrienne H. Baker, MBA; David Boulay, Ph.D.; and LaVon M. Johns, Esq., LEED AP to its Board of Directors. The appointments further strengthen the organization's governance and expand its capacity to advance small business growth, manufacturing competitiveness, and strategic public-private partnerships across the region.

"I am pleased to welcome Adrienne, David, and LaVon to SomerCor's Board," said Manny Flores, President and CEO of SomerCor. "Adrienne and LaVon bring deep lending and transactional expertise that will enhance our ability to deploy capital strategically and responsibly. David's leadership in the manufacturing sector will strengthen our support for small and mid-sized manufacturers - a critical driver of economic growth and job creation. Their collective experience positions SomerCor for continued expansion and long-term impact."

The Board expansion follows a year of significant growth and national recognition for SomerCor. In 2025, the organization again surpassed $100 million in annual SBA 504 lending, strengthened targeted support for small and mid-sized manufacturers, and marked 25 years as administrator of the City of Chicago's Small Business Improvement Fund, which has deployed more than $153 million to Chicago neighborhood businesses. SomerCor also launched new capital initiatives, including the VetLoan Advantage Program and the Down Payment Assistance Program through the Cook County Community Financial Institution Capacity Building Grant. In recognition of its leadership and partnership-driven model, SomerCor was named an Inc. Magazine Power Partner and honored as CDC of the Year by The Coleman Report.

"These leaders bring valuable expertise that will help guide SomerCor's continued growth," said Tom Huffman, Chairman of the SomerCor Board of Directors. "Their experience strengthens our governance and supports our long-term strategy to expand access to capital and deepen economic impact."

Board Appointments

Adrienne H. Baker, MBA, serves as Managing Director of Lending at IFF for Illinois, NW Indiana and Wisconsin. With more than 25 years of experience in commercial banking and community-focused lending, she has led complex financing initiatives supporting business development and expansion across her region.

David Boulay, Ph.D., is President of the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC), where he leads statewide public-private partnerships that enhance competitiveness, innovation, and operational excellence for small and mid-sized manufacturers.

LaVon M. Johns, Esq., LEED AP, is an Equity Partner and Business Transactions Team Leader at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila and an Adjunct Professor of Structured Transactions – Commercial Real Estate at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. With nearly 30 years of experience, she advises on complex real estate transactions, development, and structured finance matters.

To learn more about SomerCor's SBA 504 financing or to speak with a loan officer, visit www.somercor.com

About SomerCor

SomerCor is a nonprofit SBA Certified Development Company that provides long-term, fixed-rate SBA 504 financing to support small business expansion, owner-occupied real estate acquisition, construction, and equipment investment. In addition to lending, SomerCor administers economic development grant programs in partnership with local government and collaborates with lenders, manufacturers, and community stakeholders to catalyze job creation and investment throughout Illinois and beyond.

Contact: Kim Brisky // (312) 360-3330 // [email protected]

SOURCE SomerCor