SomerCor Names Hannah White as Managing Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships, Spearheading Philanthropic Initiatives

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SomerCor, a nonprofit U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified Development Company (CDC), today announced the appointment of Hannah White, Managing Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships. White joins SomerCor during a period of pivotal growth as the CDC continues to expand its economic development initiatives, including the SBA 504 Down Payment Assistance Program, in partnership with the Cook County Small Business Source, and the VetLoan Advantage Program.

White will lead SomerCor's philanthropic and strategic partnership efforts, advancing a comprehensive development strategy to expand access to capital and resources for small businesses across the region. Most recently, White served as Chief Impact Officer at Main Street America, where she led national initiatives focused on community development, fundraising, and intentional partnerships. Her experience will help SomerCor to further leverage philanthropic and public funding to scale these efforts and drive inclusive economic growth.

"I am excited to welcome Hannah to the SomerCor team," said Manny Flores, President and CEO of SomerCor. "She brings strong expertise in building partnerships and securing resources that drive meaningful economic impact. Her leadership will help us nurture our relationships across the philanthropic, corporate, and public sectors and expand the capital and support we deliver to businesses and communities."

White's role aligns with SomerCor's strategic plan and its transition to a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, positioning the CDC to cultivate more diverse program funding to scale its impact.

"I am thrilled to be joining SomerCor, which has an incredible track record for local impact and bold ambitions," said White. "Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the challenges that business owners face. SomerCor is directly addressing one of the most complex challenges – access to capital. I look forward to working with partners and funders to expand resources that create jobs, strengthen communities, help entrepreneurs grow."

To partner with SomerCor or learn more about our grant programs, visit www.somercor.com

About SomerCor

SomerCor is a nonprofit SBA Certified Development Company that provides long-term, fixed-rate SBA 504 financing to support small business expansion, owner-occupied real estate acquisition, construction, and equipment investment. In addition to lending, SomerCor administers economic development grant programs in partnership with local government and collaborates with lenders, business owners, and community stakeholders to catalyze job creation and investment throughout Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Southeast Wisconsin.

Contact: Kim Brisky // (312) 360-3330 // [email protected]

SOURCE SomerCor