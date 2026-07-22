The two iconic brands have teamed up to prove that the ultimate pub-inspired pairing doesn't need a pint glass

THE LINEUP:

The iconic cracker brand is partnering with Coors Light to debut limited-edition Cheez-It® Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers.

Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers. Capturing the flavor of a classic beer cheese spread, Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers are baked with 100% real cheese.

Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers are baked with 100% real cheese. Find the Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers at retailers nationwide starting in August for while supplies last.

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer barbecues give way to football tailgates, Cheez-It® is teaming up with Coors Light, a beer that's as cold as the Rockies, to drop the ultimate tailgate snack: Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers.

Forget the dip and score football's greatest duo. Baked with 100% real cheese, each cracker delivers the crowd-pleasing taste of creamy beer cheese in one absurdly satisfying bite with a savory, tangy sauce profile and toasted spices.

SOMETHING CHEESY HAS BEEN BREWING: CHEEZ-IT® AND COORS LIGHT DEBUT NEW LIMITED-EDITION BEER CHEESE FLAVORED CRACKERS

"Our obsessed fans are constantly looking for bold new ways to enjoy Cheez-It, and we had the golden opportunity to bring one of America's favorite dips to life in a whole new way," said Nicole Sorensen, Vice President of Marketing for Cheez-It."

Marking the first beer brand partnership in Cheez-It history, the new Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers are the ultimate addition to any snack spread as fans transition from backyard summer barbecues to football kickoffs this fall.

"Fans already love reaching for a cold Coors Light when they're snacking on game day, so finding a way to bring our crisp, refreshing beer flavors to life in a real-deal beer cheese flavored snack just made sense," said Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing, Coors Family of Brands. "Cheez-It was the perfect partner to help pull this off. Made with 100% real cheese, their crackers are the ultimate canvas to capture our crisp, clean notes in a baked-to-perfection way, elevating the entire tailgating experience."

Fans can stock up on the new Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers at retailers nationwide this August, for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per box, while supplies last.

Visit CheezIt.com to learn more about this collaboration or head to a store near you to find the new flavor. Be sure to follow @CheezIt and @CoorsLight on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated