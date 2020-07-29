Something for Everyone This Coming Holiday Season

This Christmas stamp features a detail of the painting "Our Lady of Guápulo." Painted in the 18th century by an unknown artist in Cuzco, Peru, "Our Lady of Guápulo" is from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Enrobed in a pyramidal gown speckled with jewels and holding a scepter woven with roses and leaves, a crowned Virgin Mary looks down at a similarly adorned Christ Child in her left arm. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.

Winter Scenes

Winter Scenes celebrates the beauty and serenity of seasonal sights amid snowy landscapes. The 10 different photographs featured in this booklet of 20 stamps showcase the special allure of winter, with iconic scenes from the northern United States. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps with existing images taken by various photographers.

Holiday Delights

Celebrate the holidays with Holiday Delights. Inspired by folk art but with a modern graphic vibe, these charming stamps will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings. With a traditional palette of red, green and white, illustrator Kirsten Ulve channeled her love of Christmas, vintage ornaments and Scandinavian folk art to create unique digital illustrations of four holiday icons: a prancing reindeer with antlers; an ornament tied with a bow and ready to hang; a tree topped with a star; and a stocking holding a teddy bear and a sprig of holly. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps.

Hanukkah

This new stamp celebrates the joyous Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. The stamp art's colorful digital illustration shows the lighting of the nine-branched Hanukkah menorah on the last evening of the holiday. All eight of the Hanukkah candles have been lit, and the child is reaching up to replace the shamash, the helper candle used to light the others in the menorah. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with original art by Jing Jing Tsong.

Kwanzaa

With this new stamp, the Postal Service continues its tradition of celebrating Kwanzaa. The annual Pan-African holiday, which takes place over seven days from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, brings family, community and culture together for many African Americans. The stamp design features the face of a woman in profile with her eyes closed. Her contemplative demeanor signifies the ways in which observers of Kwanzaa reflect on the seven founding principles, the Nguzo Saba, and their role in everyday life. A kinara (candleholder) with the seven lit candles (mishumaa saba) sits in front of her. Cool tones evoke a sense of inner peace, and vibrant design elements give the artwork a celebratory feel. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp with original artwork by Andrea Pippins.

Additionally, the following holiday stamps from recent years will be available for purchase while supplies last:

Hanukkah (2018)

Hanukkah (2016)

Sparkling Holidays (2018)

Kwanzaa (2018)

"Madonna and Child" by Bachiacca (2018)

Florentine Madonna and Child (2016)

and Child (2016) Christmas Carols (2017)

Holiday Wreaths (2019)

The Snowy Day (2017)

Diwali (2016)

Eid Greetings (2016)

