Alex Trebek Featured in USPS Category: STAMPS

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Alex Trebek became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998. He began hosting the syndicated series "JEOPARDY!" in 1984, and his to-the-point approach and crisp enunciation served the quiz show well. "JEOPARDY!" became a phenomenal success with Trebek at the helm. His respect for contestants' intelligence always came through, as did flashes of his pithy humor.

"It's so appropriate that the stamp illustration commemorates Alex with a 'JEOPARDY!' clue. He loved the game so much, and he always insisted the clues were the true star of the show," said current "JEOPARDY!" host Ken Jennings. "Alex Trebek was an American institution and so it makes perfect sense to honor him on a postage stamp. And of course, I had to geek out when I saw that the full sheet of stamps looks like a 'JEOPARDY!' game board!"

Trebek was devoted to charity work, notably making many trips to Africa, Asia and South America with child welfare organization, World Vision, which focused on alleviating poverty and hunger. He donated 62 acres of land in the Hollywood Hills, the Trebek Open Space, to protect natural habitat and offer trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Trebek and his family also donated significantly to transform a closed North Hollywood roller rink into the Trebek Center, a facility to serve those experiencing homelessness.

Among numerous honors, he won a lifetime achievement Emmy Award and eight Daytime Emmys for outstanding game show host. After a brave public battle with pancreatic cancer, he died on Nov. 8, 2020. Sony Pictures Stage 10, where "JEOPARDY!" is still taped, has been renamed the Alex Trebek Stage.

"My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is a such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people," said Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek. She continued, "Alex would be over the moon about this distinctive honor and, he'd feel very humbled. I think the stamp design is very creative because Alex Trebek is the answer to all the clues."

The grid of 20 stamps evokes the bank of video monitors that forms the "JEOPARDY!" game board. Each stamp reads "THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW 'JEOPARDY!' FOR 37 SEASONS." Underneath, upside down, is the correct response: "Who is Alex Trebek?" Antonio Alcalá was the art director and designer for the stamp project, using photography provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #AlexTrebekStamp.

"JEOPARDY!" is produced by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). In April, SPT launched the 60th Diamond Celebration, a campaign bringing fans a year filled with engaging experiences, limited-edition merchandise and more to celebrate the show's remarkable legacy. For more information, please visit: jeopardy.com/60th-diamond-celebration.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly owned and joint-venture production companies across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Co., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp.

About JEOPARDY!

JEOPARDY! , America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 40th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of more than 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 44 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." It originally debuted on March 30, 1964. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Co.; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount.

Follow Jeopardy! Jeopardy.com | Facebook | X | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

Contact: James McKean

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Natashi Garvins

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service