SOMETHING NEW UNDER THE SUN: PRESENTING THE REIMAGINED BEACH CLUB

The Boca Raton redefines coastal luxury with debut of the completely

transformed Beach Club hotel in South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Beach Club at The Boca Raton reopens, marking a significant milestone for the only private beach resort in Palm Beach County. Following an extensive $130 million redesign, the luxury hotel seamlessly connects to its half mile stretch of private golden beach, featuring 210 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, some with expansive outdoor terraces, as well as new restaurants, refreshed arrival experience and lobby with new cocktail lounge and café, new fitness facility, and oceanside event spaces.

The reimagined Beach Club features 210 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, some with expansive outdoor living spaces such as the Ocean View Studio Suite + Terrace.

"We're thrilled to unveil Beach Club, designed for those who crave a fresh, modern take on luxury," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "This next chapter builds on The Boca Raton's storied legacy, inspiring generations of club members and global travelers who have shaped our vision for this transformation. The new Beach Club is more than just reimagined spaces—it's an experience that blends stunning design, bold culinary creativity, and the kind of hospitality that feels effortless but unforgettable."

Overseen by Beach Club General Manager Ekrem Koroglu, the hotel brings the essence of its seaside locale into every moment of the day. Guest rooms and suites connect with nature thanks to floor-to-ceiling views of the turquoise blue ocean and sea breezes. Natural textures and open, light-filled spaces are complemented by vibrant coral velvet accents. Among the elevated and sustainably conscious in-room amenities, a wet bar with water filtration system invites guests to stay hydrated on the go. Now boasting three times as many suites, Beach Club's largest abodes include the Grand Suite + Lanai with one or two bedrooms that flow into private outdoor poolside living spaces with lounge seating.

With an enhanced focus on culinary experiences as overseen by Executive Chef Gonzalo Rivera, Beach Club introduces standout restaurants, lounges, and more casual settings. This includes a collaboration with Michelin-award-winning chef and raw bar expert Johnny Spero at Marisol restaurant. Located in a newly designed indoor-outdoor setting with a covered terrace, Marisol serves up fresh Mediterranean fare that showcases fresh seafood delivered daily by local fishermen.

Onda, Beach Club's new sand-side restaurant features outdoor dining inspired by iconic coastal destinations. Each winter will spotlight a new culinary mastermind. In its first season, Onda has partnered with Executive Chef Adriano Venturini of Eden Roc Cap Cana, the Dominican Republic's only Relais & Châteaux hotel, to create dishes such as Langosta al Coco, poached Maine lobster with creamy coconut sauce, Dominican rice, and caviar. At one side of Onda sits Sand Bar, an open-air gathering spot for creative refreshments. Additional spots to enjoy include Living Room with its sweeping outdoor terrace. Here, guests may sip on aperitifs and enjoy light bites and gourmet coffee during the day.

Rooted in the spirit of the coastal lifestyle, curated programming invites guests to sink their toes in the sand and lounge the day away, partake in water adventures, or discover moments of rejuvenation. Beach wellness sessions include Sunset Yoga and a monthly Full Moon Yoga class. Guests can experience intentional moments from morning to night, including a Ritual Series beginning with First Light oceanside wellness classes guided by expert instructors, and a Light the Night sunset fire ritual. At Living Room, a Night's End ritual matches your mood—wind down the day with mellow beats and a bespoke nightcap or kick off the evening with a special energizing cocktail as the night unfolds.

When not relaxing on the beach or enjoying ocean adventures such as surfing and pedal kayaking, guests can take a dip in three pools. Or they can opt for a day at the Cabana Club by Vilebrequin, a collection of vibrant pool cabanas designed in partnership with St. Tropez swimwear brand Vilebrequin. For an afternoon excursion along the Intracoastal, Sorbetto is Beach Club's floating Fiat 500 boat that adds a playful twist while showcasing the Italian craftsmanship that Fiat is known for.

Waterside adventures also await the youngest guests and members at Banyan Bunch Beachside, a dedicated children's program featuring fun amenities and educational activations designed around discovery and nature. A new space for independent-minded teens and pre-teens, Game Loft is a social haven offering Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, XBOX Series X, and VR headsets loaded with the latest titles, balanced with classic old-school activities such as table shuffleboard and billiards.

In addition to experiences at the Forbes Five-Star Beach Club, a stay provides access to The Boca Raton's Harborside amenities. Just a five-minute Water Taxi across the Intracoastal, the resort offers golf, tennis, pickleball, wellness experiences at Spa Palmera, as well as three pools, water slides, a floating river, and more at the four-acre Harborside Pool Club.

Beach Club has been expertly realized by Urban Robot Associates, a design collective based in Miami Beach, as well as landscape architecture firm EDSA, and Garcia Stromberg—a firm of architects, designers, and artists. This marks the second phase of The Boca Raton's overall $375 million transformation. The first phase was completed in early 2023, which redesigned Harborside's offerings and amenities, including Tower hotel, and more than 12 restaurants and lounges.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The unveiling of Beach Club in January 2025 marks a major milestone in The Boca Raton's storied history, serving as Phase II of the resort's transformation. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 14 tennis courts and 12 new pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

