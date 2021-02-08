Something to YAPP about--Movista launches all-in-one communications app for field teams and frontline workers

"The amount of retail employees relying on outdated methods to quickly receive company-wide announcements and communication was a call to action for us. The ability to have immediate alignment with team members and leaders is a game-changer," said Movista CEO and co-founder Stan Zylowski.

YAPP will instantly resolve not only the outdated routine of juggling different communication and productivity apps, but also the need to give personal information in exchange for work communications and announcements. It provides a central, secure platform to help businesses excel in the modern retail landscape.

Zylowski continued, "Along with the benefits to productivity, there's also a large discussion surrounding privacy and moderation among work-related conversations that occur on, and potentially off, the clock. YAPP is the middle-man to make sure that any task at play is completed right and on time, and to ensure that conversations stay goal-oriented."

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. They constantly strive to create technical solutions and efficiencies that drive rapid sales increases while driving down costs. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface. Learn more at https://movista.com

