Sommet Education and UNWTO: Hospitality Challenge Online Events

The "Hospitality Challenge" was launched to foster the recovery of the hospitality industry through innovative projects submitted by entrepreneurs, start-uppers, students, career changers and anyone passionate about the industry. Among almost 600 applications received from all over the world, 30 top finalists have been granted a full-board scholarship for Master programs, MBAs, and other specialized programs in Hospitality, Culinary and Pastry Arts at Sommet Education's internationally renowned institutions: Glion Institute of Higher Education , Les Roches , and École Ducasse .

Starting from 21st January 2021, online sessions will be held between 4.30pm and 5.30pm CET on LinkedIn Live:

"What's Next in Jobs & Education" on 21st January 2021

Moderator: Hervé de Gouvion Saint-Cyr, Founder & President of TalentriCity

Participants:

Stéphane Rousseau, Chief People Officer at Sommet Education

Natalia Bayona , Director of Innovation, Education and Investments at UNWTO

Registration here

"What's next in Safety & Hospitality Experience" on 28th January 2021

Moderator: Michael Collins, Founder of TravelMedia.ie and Abroad Magazine

Participants:

Barbara Czyzewska , Head of Luxury Marketing and Brand Management at Glion Institute of Higher Education

Registration here

"What's next in Revenue & Productivity" on 4th February 2021

Moderator: Damon Embling, Journalist at Euronews and Director at Headline Media UK

Participants:

Jonathan Humphries , Head of International Hotel Development & Asset Management Specializations at Glion Institute of Higher Education and Chairman and Owner at HoCoSo

Registration here

"What's next in Waste reduction & Sustainability" on 11th February 2021

Moderator: Rajan Datar, Broadcaster, Journalist and Writer at BBC

Participants:

Dr. Dimitrios Diamantis , Professor and Dean of Graduate Studies at Les Roches Crans-Montana

Registration here

