Sommet Education and UNWTO: Hospitality Challenge Online Events
Jan 06, 2021, 07:00 ET
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Sommet Education launch Hospitality Challenge Pitch – a series of online discussions with UNWTO experts and tourism leaders, revealing some of the winners of the "Hospitality Challenge," the solidarity initiative created by the two partners. They will share insights on the state of tourism and hospitality, and the prospective solutions to restart tourism.
The "Hospitality Challenge" was launched to foster the recovery of the hospitality industry through innovative projects submitted by entrepreneurs, start-uppers, students, career changers and anyone passionate about the industry. Among almost 600 applications received from all over the world, 30 top finalists have been granted a full-board scholarship for Master programs, MBAs, and other specialized programs in Hospitality, Culinary and Pastry Arts at Sommet Education's internationally renowned institutions: Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, and École Ducasse.
Starting from 21st January 2021, online sessions will be held between 4.30pm and 5.30pm CET on LinkedIn Live:
"What's Next in Jobs & Education" on 21st January 2021
Moderator: Hervé de Gouvion Saint-Cyr, Founder & President of TalentriCity
Participants:
- Stéphane Rousseau, Chief People Officer at Sommet Education
- Natalia Bayona, Director of Innovation, Education and Investments at UNWTO
- Francois Delahaye, Chief Operating Officer at Dorchester Collection
"What's next in Safety & Hospitality Experience" on 28th January 2021
Moderator: Michael Collins, Founder of TravelMedia.ie and Abroad Magazine
Participants:
- Barbara Czyzewska, Head of Luxury Marketing and Brand Management at Glion Institute of Higher Education
- Alessandra Priante, Director of Regional Department of Europe at UNWTO
- Quentin Desurmont, Chief Executive Officer at Traveller Made
"What's next in Revenue & Productivity" on 4th February 2021
Moderator: Damon Embling, Journalist at Euronews and Director at Headline Media UK
Participants:
- Jonathan Humphries, Head of International Hotel Development & Asset Management Specializations at Glion Institute of Higher Education and Chairman and Owner at HoCoSo
- Sandra Carvao, Chief of Market Intelligence and Competitiveness at UNWTO
- Marc Vieilledent, Chief Development Officer at easyHotel Plc
"What's next in Waste reduction & Sustainability" on 11th February 2021
Moderator: Rajan Datar, Broadcaster, Journalist and Writer at BBC
Participants:
- Dr. Dimitrios Diamantis, Professor and Dean of Graduate Studies at Les Roches Crans-Montana
- Ph. D. Manuel Butler, Executive Director at UNWTO
- Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Hilton
For more information, click here.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395003/Sommet_Education_UNWTO_Hospitality_Challenge.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280685/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Anouck Weiss
VP Communication
[email protected]
SOURCE Sommet Education; World Tourism Organization