Somnigroup to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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Somnigroup International

Jul 15, 2026, 06:55 ET

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somnigroup International, Inc. (NYSE: SGI) ("Company" or "Somnigroup") will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at www.somnigroup.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the website for 30 days.

About Somnigroup

Somnigroup (NYSE: SGI) is the world's leading bedding company, dedicated to transforming how the world sleeps. With superior capabilities in design, manufacturing, distribution and retail, we deliver breakthrough sleep solutions and serve the evolving needs of consumers in more than 100 countries worldwide through our fully-owned businesses, Tempur Sealy, Mattress Firm and Dreams. Our portfolio includes the most highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, and Sleepy's®, and our global omni-channel platform enables us to meet consumers wherever they shop, offering a personal connection and innovation to provide a unique retail experience and tailored solutions.

Somnigroup Investor Relations Contact

Lauren Avritt
Investor Relations
Somnigroup International Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Somnigroup International

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