Somos Announces Nominees for the 2019 Toll-Free Industry Awards

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, has announced the top three nominees in each of three categories for this year's Toll-Free Industry Awards. The award winners will be announced at the 2019 Toll-Free User Summit, which is being hosted in Boston from October 15-17.

The Toll-Free Industry Awards recognize individuals or companies for their outstanding examples of leadership or innovation in the Toll-Free industry. Each nominee was carefully vetted by a panel of judges and selected based on merit, industry commitment and above-and-beyond contribution to the Toll-Free Industry.

The Toll-Free Trailblazer Award recognizes a person or organization that uses innovation, creativity and forward-thinking to drive the future of Toll-Free. This year's nominees are: CSF Corporation; Gary Fry, ANI Networks; and Shaun Moore, Toll Free Exchange.

The Toll-Free Campaign of the Year Award is given in recognition of an outstanding marketing campaign that has promoted Toll-Free Numbers in a fresh, new way. This year's nominees are: Brian Macklin, Tipping Point Solutions for Ideal You Health Center; John Michael Bailey, John Michael Bailey Injury Lawyers; and Ray Rothschild, Coupster.

The Communication Platform of the Year Award is given to an organization that offers a robust, user-friendly, customer-centric platform that is like no other. This year's nominees are: Cloud Communications Platform, thinQ; InteractiveTel; and Universal Routing Solution, Software Synergy, Inc.

"Year over year, I continue to be more and more impressed by the quality of the Toll-Free Industry Award submissions and the high-level of innovation and ingenuity demonstrated," said Gina Perini, President and Chief Executive Officer, Somos. "This year's nominees truly capture the spirit of the industry and represent the future direction of Toll-Free. I look forward to recognizing these amazing talents at this year's Summit."

Join the industry at the 2019 Toll-Free User Summit where the winner from each category will be announced and their accomplishments celebrated!

About Somos, Inc. Somos is a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems. Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers and operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry for the 42 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

