SOMOS Debuts Salsa Macha, Shaking Up the Chili Crisp Category with a Classic Mexican Condiment

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMOS, the Mexican food brand that brings vibrant heritage and real Mexican flavors to ready-to-eat foods, adds two varieties of Salsa Macha to its diverse and growing portfolio: Salsa Macha with Nuts & Seeds and Salsa Macha with Mango & Pineapple. SOMOS' Salsa Macha line brings the treasured "Mexican chili crisp" to kitchens and shelves across the U.S. at scale for the first time. Adapted from the decades-old family recipe of SOMOS Co-Founder and Head of Product Rodrigo Zuloaga, SOMOS' Salsa Macha products deliver notably complex flavor profiles with a distinct crunch and balanced levels of heat. Perfected over three years of development that began prior to SOMOS' 2021 launch, these condiments speak to the company's commitment to providing consumers with high-quality and trustworthy flavor solutions requiring minimal effort on the part of the consumer. In keeping with this ethos, SOMOS' Salsa Macha is meant to be drizzled on just about any dish for an instant upgrade.

Over the past five years, the U.S. has seen an explosion of Asian chili crisps enter the mainstream market, becoming a pervasive household staple thanks to widespread consumer education about the versatile condiment with more than 60% of the global chili oil market share attributed to at-home use. In the U.S., Mexicans make up over 18% of the Hispanic population, and this figure is projected to reach 28% by 2060. SOMOS is proud to further the conversation surrounding global cuisine and condiments in the U.S. with its uniquely Mexican version.

"Our mission at SOMOS is to bridge the gap between convenience, flavor, and our Mexican heritage, and our Salsa Macha is a great expression of that," said Miguel Leal, SOMOS Co-Founder and CEO. "These jars are packed with the vibrancy of Mexico and we're so excited to see that come to life on-shelf and drizzled on all types of food, day and night. Salsa Macha is what got Rodrigo so deeply immersed in the food industry in the first place and we're humbled to carry on the legacy of his roots stateside, far, and wide."

Originating in Veracruz, Mexico, salsa macha recipes now vary from region to region and cook to cook, but are traditionally made with chiles, nuts, and seeds and have been a staple in Mexican households, on restaurant tables, and at taco stands for centuries. With a focus on high-quality ingredients, SOMOS' Salsa Macha is the first on the market to boast avocado oil as the base ingredient rather than highly-processed, low-quality seed or vegetable oils typically used. Not only does the inclusion of avocado oil add unsaturated, heart-healthy fats to the everyday condiment, but the high smoke point makes the oil suited for cooking and provides even more depth of flavor to each and every drizzle. Key distinctions of SOMOS' two salsa macha varieties include:

Salsa Macha with Nuts & Seeds: The offering most closely inspired by Rodrigo's family recipe (based on the Veracruz-style salsa macha) features chile de arbol and guajillo chile. SOMOS' version adds pumpkin seeds and almonds whereas the traditional version uses solely sesame seeds. The flavor profile is distinctly nutty with a subtle heat.

Salsa Macha with Mango & Pineapple: Most frequently, salsa macha with fruit uses cranberries and in some cases, raisins. SOMOS' version with mango and pineapple, while not traditional salsa macha ingredients, are common fruits used in many types of Mexican cuisine. Combined with a roasted nuts and seeds base, plus pasilla and morita chiles, this salsa macha has a balanced sweet and smoky flavor profile.

A truly universal condiment, salsa macha can be used in a wide array of applications to upgrade any meal, including, but certainly not limited to a drizzle on top of a variety of SOMOS ready-to-eat foods like Spicy Refried Beans (one of Rodrigo's mother's favorite ways to enjoy it), Mexican Street Corn White Rice, and Mexican Peacadillo tacos. SOMOS' Salsa Macha is also a flavorful companion to otherwise simple dishes like grilled seafood and meats, and it shines when drizzled over eggs, avocado toast, or even vanilla ice cream.

The launch comes on the heels of three new SOMOS product launches in April 2023: Mexican Street Corn White Rice, Chipotle Refried Beans, and Poblano Brown Rice. This launch brings its impressive portfolio to 19 SKUs, poising the less-than-two-year-old company for significant category market share. SOMOS' Salsa Macha is available in Whole Foods Market locations nationwide and online at eatsomos.com, followed by additional retailers this fall for $9.49.

About SOMOS Foods

Co-founded by former KIND Snacks executives and Mexican-American friends Daniel Lubetzky, Miguel Leal, and Rodrigo Zuloaga, SOMOS is a Mexican food brand that brings vibrant heritage and delicious flavors to nearly 15 ready-to-eat foods that serve as complete meals, snacks, or foundations to get creative in the kitchen. SOMOS' lineup of chips, salsa, rice, beans, and veggies are grown and made in Mexico using traditional techniques and clean ingredients, marrying flavor and convenience for real Mexican food that is ready in 90 seconds or less. Designed to bring families and friends together around the table, SOMOS takes the weight of cooking dinner (or lunch! or brunch!) off of your shoulders, so you can focus on what matters most. Learn more at eatsomos.com and follow along @eatsomos.

