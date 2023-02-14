Somos, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement with ANI Networks to Deliver Toll-Free Routing Data

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced that ANI Networks is now an authorized distributor for RouteLink® data. ANI Networks can now provide its customer base with access to reliable Toll-Free routing data that is updated in real-time. This includes routing data options that have not been traditionally provided via the public switched telephone network (PSTN).

ANI Networks is a leader in the wholesale, carrier-class telecommunications industry. Through its proven, scalable network, they deliver world-class service to over 400 local exchange carriers (CLECs/ILEC), VoIP providers, resellers and carrier customers. As an authorized distributor, ANI will add RouteLink access to their ANI Networks Resource Kiosk (ARK). The ARK is a patented online portal that hosts a wide range of tools and solutions that companies can leverage to effectively manage their Toll-Free network traffic.

Through the ARK, ANI customers can now access a full copy of Somos' authoritative routing data, sourced from the TFNRegistry™. This provides a strategic benefit to both ANI and their customers—customers can capture high value through simplified access to Toll-Free routing data and analytics while Somos' licensing agreement provides ANI with a profitable new revenue stream.

"ANI has a long, sterling reputation for providing their customers with one of the most comprehensive Toll-Free services offered within the industry," said Bill LaRuffa, Director of Business Development at Somos. "With the addition of RouteLink to their service offerings portfolio, ANI Networks can further maximize the value, quality, and reliability provided to their customer base.

"ANI has enjoyed a long relationship with Somos, and we are excited to once-again work with them as a distributor of RouteLink data," adds Gary Fry, CEO at ANI Networks. "As Toll-Free access reform enters its final phase in mid-2023, cost-effective access to this routing data will be vital to the success and longevity of companies handling Toll-Free traffic. Furthermore, it'll help ensure that these calls are not a financial burden to the providers who originate them."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Number Database (RNDA), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About ANI Networks

Since 1989, ANI Networks has been providing high-quality services to thousands of enterprise and wholesale carrier customers. Our fully adaptable products enable customers to deploy flexible, scalable, and customizable solutions. ANI's patented ARK portal provides customers with a fully integrated user interface to manage their portfolio. The ARK services millions of Toll-Free numbers across 40 unique RespOrgs. In addition, the company has developed a full suite of Toll-Free outbound products enabling direct connections via the cloud and IP, facilitating the most efficient routing of Toll-Free traffic. For more information about ANI Networks, please visit http://www.aninetworks.com

