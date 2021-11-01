Somos, Inc. Announces General Availability of the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND)

Established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and developed by SomosGov, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Somos, Inc, the RND system securely houses all permanently disconnected U.S. geographic and Toll-Free Numbers as well as the date of the most recent permanent disconnection of the numbers. The RND's data is populated by Service Providers, who began reporting permanently disconnected numbers in April 2021. The viability of the RND was later user-tested by a beta trial that was conducted between July and September 2021, which provided valuable feedback and recommended system enhancements.

"We are eager to help prevent millions of Americans from receiving unwanted calls," stated Ann Berkowitz, SVP and Chief Administrative Officer, Somos. "These unsolicited calls have long been a problem and we here at Somos are proud to be able to be a part of the solution."

In addition to offering a comprehensive resource for identifying permanently disconnected numbers, the RND is also a valuable tool that supports regulatory compliance. This includes helping organizations prevent Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) liabilities as well as avoid costly Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) violations.

"Ensuring that callers stay in compliance with Federal regulations is a top priority for us," stated Somos' Beth Sprague, Director, RND. "The database provides a win-win for everyone – consumers can rest assured that they are only receiving calls and texts intended for them while organizations can effectively reduce operating expenses and protect brand reputation."

To learn more about the RND, please visit www.reassigned.us. Similarly, visit www.somos.com to discover other solutions from Somos' portfolio of products and services that continue to help drive trust in communications.

