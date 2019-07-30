Somos, Inc. Announces New Hire of Rachael Methal as SVP & CFO

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Rachael to Somos, where she will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we grow in new and exciting directions," said Ms. Perini. "I am impressed with Rachael's depth of experience and knowledge and look forward to seeing her dynamic leadership in action."

Ms. Methal brings a broad spectrum of experience to her role at Somos. She has led organizations with revenues from $15 million to more than $5 billion, with staffs from 50 to 4,000. Ms. Methal has worked in financial services, technology management, organizational design, and real estate, among other areas. She most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at ClickPay, where she was responsible for financial and people management, as well as business development and sales teams.

"Already, Somos is a strong leader in its industry," said Ms. Methal. "It will be a pleasure to work with this energetic team as they leverage Somos' core strengths to create greater value for its customers and extend its reach to broader markets."

Ms. Methal is a Certified Public Accountant. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Pace University and a Bachelor's in Accounting from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems.

Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers, and operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry for the 41 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

