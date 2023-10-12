Somos, Inc. Announces the Appointment of TJ Thinakaran to Advisory Board

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a global provider of trusted phone number administration and identity management services, is pleased to announce the appointment of TJ Thinakaran to its Advisory Board. The Somos Advisory Board provides thoughtful guidance and insights to help Somos drive continued growth and expansion and to help bring trust to communications.

"I am delighted to serve as a member of Somos' Advisory Board and champion its mission to inspire industry growth, innovation, diversity, and inclusion. A long-time supporter of the Somos vision, I also look forward to working with fellow members, Dave, and the rest of the senior leadership team.," states Mr. Thinakaran.

Mr. Thinakaran is the Founder and CEO of CasselRoad, a Santa Monica-based Strategy Consulting firm. For over two decades, he's brought people together in diverse sectors such as government, automotive and telecom. When he's not advising industry organizations, you'll find him coaching early-stage companies in the Finance, Healthcare and AI industries, both as an advisor and a Board Member. TJ also serves as a Faculty Advisor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"I am thrilled to welcome TJ to our Advisory Board. His exceptional thought leadership and influential presence in the business messaging ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our team," said David Stewart, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer at Somos. "With a proven track record as an innovator and community builder, his expertise will be instrumental in helping to guide Somos in enabling businesses and their customer to communicate with ease and efficiency while reducing the spam and fraud we see today."

The Somos Advisory Board is comprised of leading industry professionals from organizations including Bandwidth, Google, Salesforce, Verizon and ATLaaS. With the addition of Mr. Thinakaran, the Somos Advisory Board will continue its commitment to keeping the industry innovative and at the forefront of digital transformation.

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions covering hundreds of different datasets serving the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through our global portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

