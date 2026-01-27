EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a global leading provider of telecom registry management and data solutions, announced today the appointment of Gaurav Baveja as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Gaurav will lead the company's finance organization, partnering closely with the executive leadership team and the Board to support scalable execution and long-term value creation. Key responsibilities will include aligning financial strategy with business priorities, overseeing financial operations and enabling disciplined data-driven decision-making.

Somos, Inc. Appoints Gaurav Baveja as Chief Financial Officer

Gaurav brings over 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience across private and public technology and telecommunications companies. He is widely recognized for his collaborative, data-driven leadership style and his ability to guide organizations through growth, transformation and strategic change.

"As Somos grows and evolves, Gaurav will be instrumental in keeping us focused on what matters most: being a trusted partner and delivering meaningful value for our customers," said Gina Perini, Chair of the Board and CEO at Somos. "His technology and telecommunications expertise will help guide smart investments, scale thoughtfully and continue meeting the needs of the organizations that rely on us."

Prior to joining Somos, Gaurav held senior leadership roles, including CFO and COO of Vonage's Applications Group, where he led corporate strategy, M&A integration and operational transformations. He later served as CFO of a video AI start-up, leading its US expansion, and most recently was Chief Financial Officer of ValorC3 (Tonaquint) Data Centers, leading the company through a period of significant organizational and strategic growth. Earlier in his career, Gaurav was an investment banker at Wells Fargo, advising on M&A and financing transactions across the telecom, technology and digital infrastructure sectors.

"I'm excited to join Somos at a pivotal moment and work alongside a leadership team that is deeply committed to trust, collaboration and long-term value creation," said Gaurav. "The company's role in enabling secure and reliable communications is both critically important and timely. I look forward to partnering with the team to build scalable financial foundations and support long-term growth."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligence solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world.

To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.