Somos, Inc. Appoints Katia Gonzalez as Head of Global Public Policy Strategy

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a global leading provider of telecom registry management and data solutions, announced today the appointment of Katia Gonzalez as Head of Global Public Policy Strategy. In this role, Katia will lead Somos' global public policy efforts, working closely with regulators, industry stakeholders and ecosystem partners to advance trusted communications, combat fraud and support the evolving needs of the global telecommunications landscape.

Katia brings more than two decades of experience in global public policy, fraud prevention, security advocacy and industry collaboration. She has a proven track record of shaping policy strategy and defining best practices across the global telecommunications ecosystem, with deep expertise at the intersection of regulation, technology and security.

"Katia's leadership and deep understanding of global policy frameworks and industry dynamics will help Somos stay ahead of emerging risks," said Ann Berkowitz, SVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Global Public Policy & Number Administration at Somos. "Her ability to bridge regulatory priorities with real-world industry challenges will be critical as we continue to collaborate with stakeholders worldwide to strengthen trust and accountability in communications."

Before joining Somos, Katia served as Head of Public Policy at Proximus Global, where she led global policy initiatives focused on fraud mitigation, security and industry alignment. Prior to that, she held multiple senior leadership roles at BICS, where she led global fraud protection, transactional security and industry engagement efforts. Throughout her career, Gonzalez has partnered closely with regulators, Tier-1 carriers and industry groups worldwide to address complex challenges that impact trust and security in communications.

"I'm excited to join Somos at a time when collaboration and policy leadership are more critical than ever to improving trust in communications," said Katia. "I look forward to working with the Somos team, industry partners and regulators worldwide to help advance solutions that support a more resilient, trusted telecommunications environment."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world.

