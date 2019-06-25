Somos, Inc. Appoints Telecom Exec Carol Wirsbinski to its Board of Directors

Ms. Wirsbinski joins the Board with broad experience in B2B technology sales in the telecommunications industry. Most recently, Ms. Wirsbinski served as Chief Sales Officer at Consolidated Communications, Inc., where she led the integration of three companies into a single, high-performing, nationwide commercial sales team. Prior to Consolidated Communications, Ms. Wirsbinski held a variety of senior executive positions, including chief operating officer at Enventis Corporation, chief executive officer of CitiLink Broadband Solutions and senior vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Integra Telecom.

"Carol is a motivated leader with deep experience in our industry," said Anna Patruno, Chair of the Somos Board of Directors. "I look forward to her insights and participation on our Board."

Ms. Wirsbinski's leadership extends outside the business sphere. She is also dedicated to helping others in her community and has served on the Board of Directors of The Open Door, a food pantry committed to providing access to health food to the food insecure in Dakota County, Minnesota. Ms. Wirsbinski was also recently inducted into the Eagan Kick-Start Rotary, an organization supporting community involvement and assistance.

About Somos, Inc. Somos is a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems. Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers, and operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry for the 42 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.

