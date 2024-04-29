Somos, Inc. Selects NetRise for IoT Asset Firmware Analysis and Vulnerability Information to Support Fully Connected Identity and Security Offering

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. , April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., an industry expert in identity management, fraud prevention and connected asset services, is pleased to announce its partnership with NetRise, a premier provider of IoT Software Bill of Materials security analysis. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SomosID, our flagship IoT device registry, as it spearheads efforts to foster transparency and improved security in the IoT device realm.

NetRise provides granular visibility into the world's Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) security problem — encompassing the modern firmware and software component security challenges of IT, OT, IoT, and other connected cyber-physical systems.

The SomosID solution gives enterprises a detailed view of their deployed IoT assets, including all device, network and application identity attributes as well as verification of certification of those devices. Somos also maintains detailed hardware and software bill of materials information to give customers a current state of all of their assets.

This capability seamlessly integrates with NetRise's IoT device software analysis, including software bills of materials and vulnerability monitoring. It offers a comprehensive, continuous view of an enterprise's IoT security posture and risks across all of its assets.

"Somos is thrilled to be able to leverage NetRise's best-in-class firmware analysis capabilities to meet the striking increase in cyber-attacks on IoT devices, as well as the new compliance requirements posed by the global IoT cybersecurity regulations, including the Cyber Resilience Act in Europe and regulations by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.," states Sri Ramachandran, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at Somos. "SomosID represents more than just a solution. It embodies a fundamental transformation in how IoT security is approached."

"We are honored to be selected as a Somos partner and are committed to jointly collaborating to address the risks of connected devices from active exploits for Somos' customers," said Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise. "We understand the world's critical need for proven solutions to discover and assess firmware and software components within every connected device, and identify vulnerabilities at the most granular levels. We look forward to a successful partnership with Somos and to providing best-in-class solutions that will enable them to understand the makeup and risk of devices that are essential to securing their customer's operations and businesses."

To learn more about how SomosID and NetRise can help IoT service providers, device manufacturers, device management companies and Enterprises better secure their devices

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications and connected devices ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions covering hundreds of different datasets serving the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through our global portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please

visit www.somos.com.

