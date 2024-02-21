Somos Revolutionizes How Phone Number Assets are Managed and Protected with RealBrand™

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company best known for its roles as the Toll-Free Number Administrator (TFNA) and North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) as well as its forward-thinking telecom fraud prevention services, today announced the availability of RealBrand™. For businesses looking to maximize the management and protection of their brand's telephonic presence, RealBrand provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to ensure that a telephone number is correctly reflecting and reinforcing a brand's identity and reputation in the digital age.

At the heart of RealBrand's mission is a commitment to providing numbering service providers and businesses the tools they need to manage their phone number assets, along with asserting use of those phone numbers. RealBrand offers exceptional versatility, strategic phone number analytics and advanced branding capabilities to enhance the overall identity of a phone number. By providing insight into call completion rates and caller behavior, RealBrand's sophisticated data analytics offer a win-win for all. Phone numbers are given a true identity while users gain access to key intelligence that can be leveraged to build more comprehensive and dynamic communication strategies.

Whether it is safeguarding businesses from the threats posed by call spoofing and other fraudulent activities or supporting brands by establishing trusted caller name or Rich Call Data (RCD) information, RealBrand leverages powerful features such as Do Not Originate (DNO), Caller Name (CNAM) and dynamic risk scoring to fortify the integrity of a phone number. This proactive defense mechanism not only protects a business's reputation but asserts a business's right to use (RTU) – both of which help instill trust, confidence and integrity in the telecom ecosystem.

"RealBrand is engineered to enhance RTU and provide trusted attributes around a phone number that can be managed in real-time," explains Jaime Zetterstrom, Vice President, Product Management at Somos. "By integrating customizable features and robust security measures, RealBrand provides businesses with the agility needed to align their telecom strategy with their brand vision."

"With digital landscapes constantly evolving and customer expectations at an all-time high, RealBrand demonstrates Somos' commitment to empowering trusted business communication solutions," notes David Stewart, SVP & Chief Business Development Officer at Somos. "With its comprehensive suite of features, including Caller ID information, risk scoring and ongoing brand monitoring, RealBrand is poised to transform how businesses interact with their customers over the phone. It's not just about making calls; it's about making connections that count."

Discover how RealBrand can help defend brands against phone number impersonation, develop superior communication channels and deliver trusted connections between businesses, consumers and communities. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.somos.com/RealBrand or contact us at [email protected].

Join the conversation on LinkedIn, X, (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook to gain access to the latest news on RealBrand plus upcoming releases and updates to Somos' portfolio of identity management, fraud prevention and data solutions.

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions covering hundreds of different datasets serving the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through our global portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

