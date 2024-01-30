Somos, Inc. Expands Fraud Mitigation & Compliance Solutions Portfolio with Availability of RealAgent™

Somos, Inc.

30 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company best known for its roles as the Toll-Free Number Administrator (TFNA), North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) and telecom fraud prevention and compliance solutions provider, today announced the availability of RealAgent™. In line with the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC's) emphasis on consumer protection and fraud prevention in the telecom sector, RealAgent emerges as a solution that helps empower enterprises with the data they need to ensure that their outbound calls and texts are reaching the intended recipient. This solution also aids enterprises in obtaining safe harbor protection from potential Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) violations.

As an authorized agent of the FCC's Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), RealAgent offers streamlined and efficient access to the RND's repository of phone numbers that have been disconnected and/or reassigned to new users. Whether accidental or deliberate, organizations that make outbound calls or send text messages to these disconnected numbers can face serious repercussions, including significant financial penalties. RealAgent can provide these organizations with direct access to validated and authoritative data that not only protects consumers against unwanted calls but can also help shield the organization itself from liabilities under the TCPA. RealAgent's simple, user-friendly and cost-effective interface queries the RND and takes the legwork off enterprises seeking safe harbor protection.

"RealAgent represents a major leap forward in our commitment to offering innovative, agile and advanced fraud prevention and compliance solutions that benefit a wide range of stakeholders including consumers, carriers and regulators," emphasizes Jaime Zetterstrom, Vice President, Product Management at Somos. "RealAgent facilitates more efficient and customizable access to the RND's database of disconnected number data, bringing us closer to a future characterized by heightened trust in telecom, strengthened phone number integrity and improved consumer confidence."

To learn more about RealAgent, including its functionality, performance and benefits, please visit www.somos.com/realagent

Additionally, join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook to gain access to the latest news on RealAgent plus upcoming releases and updates to Somos' portfolio of fraud mitigation and compliance solutions.

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions covering hundreds of different datasets serving the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through our global portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

