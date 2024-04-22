Sona Comstar Inaugurates New Manufacturing Plant in Mexico to Cater to Growing EV Demand in North America

GURUGRAM, India, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), one of the leading global providers of automotive technology solutions, announces the inauguration of its new manufacturing plant in the Fipasi Industrial Park, Silao, Mexico. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality driveline solutions for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in North America. As mobility undergoes a profound transformation, Sona Comstar remains at the forefront of electrification through strategic expansions and investments in research and development, dedicatedly pioneering innovative solutions that seamlessly align with this dynamic future.

Sona Comstar’s newly inaugurated facility in Fipasi Industrial Park, Silao, Mexico

The new facility will specialize in producing differential assemblies and reduction gears meticulously designed for BEVs. Over time, it will further diversify its product range to accommodate the evolving technological advancements in electric vehicles. As one of the largest manufacturers of differential assemblies for BEVs worldwide, Sona Comstar recognizes the significance of North America as the largest end-market, contributing a substantial 40% to its revenue. The strategic location of the new plant in Mexico is poised to enhance the company's supply chain efficiency and responsiveness to customer demands in the region.

Mr V Vikram Verma, CEO of Driveline Business at Sona Comstar, said, "Throughout our journey, we've consistently grown by meeting our customers' evolving needs and expectations. Our relentless pursuit of innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies have firmly entrenched us as the premier partner for global automakers. We aim to solidify our position as the preferred driveline solutions provider for automakers in North America by establishing our new manufacturing plant in Mexico. This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and aligns with our long-term growth strategy to capitalize on the escalating EV demand."

The state-of-the-art facility in Mexico will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies, adhering to the highest quality and safety standards. This will significantly enhance Sona Comstar's production capabilities while creating numerous job opportunities and substantially contributing to the local economy. The initiative reflects the company's dedication to sustainable and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

About Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. Sona Comstar was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India. It is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centers and engineering capability centers across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

Sona Comstar primarily designs, manufactures, and supplies highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs. Sona Comstar is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) market. The company has strong R&D, engineering and technological capabilities in precision forging, mechanical and electrical systems, mmWave radar sensors, and base and application software development. It is diversified across geographies, products, vehicle segments and customers.

Sona Comstar is listed on BSE Ltd (BSE: SONACOMS/543300) and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE: SONACOMS).

For more information about us, please visit www.sonacomstar.com or contact:

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Premanjali Singh

Group Head Corporate Communications & PR

Email: [email protected]

Archetype

Prerna Rao

Email: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements in the press release may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. will not be responsible, in any manner for any reason whatsoever, for any action taken based on such statements and discussions; and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393184/Sona_Comstar_Mexico.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393276/Sona_Comstar_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited