Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar, a global leader in AI code verification and governance, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Technical Debt Management Tools.1 The Gartner Magic Quadrant placement as a Leader reflects Sonar's evaluation across both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Sonar Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Technical Debt Management Tools

According to the Gartner market definition, "these tools are essential for businesses aiming to achieve excellence in software engineering and prevent the 'breaking point' where accumulated debt leads to unstable performance and soaring maintenance costs."

Sonar's verification offering, SonarQube, is an industry-leading zero-trust, multilayered verification platform that checks the quality, security, and architectural integrity of code. While many tools address technical debt reactively, SonarQube works to prevent issues from entering the codebase in the first place and automatically remediates the issues that do, and in doing so, continuously brings down technical debt. SonarQube also finds and autonomously fixes issues, and, in doing so, helps to manage and bring down technical debt.

With 55% of developers now regularly using AI agents, code is being generated at a pace and volume that has outrun traditional verification processes. Technical debt that once increased gradually, now compounds with every pull request, and the teams responsible for managing it are operating in an environment their existing tools were not built to support.

"Technical debt has always been the tax companies pay for moving fast, and AI agents have vastly accelerated how quickly it adds up. Code that used to take days now takes seconds, and many organizations are starting to feel that weight. The companies that get ahead of this are the ones building guardrails before the debt compounds, not after. We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects Sonar's role in helping organizations do exactly that," said Tariq Shaukat, CEO at Sonar.

More than 75% of the Fortune 100 and 7 million developers and their AI agents rely on SonarQube to ensure the quality, security, and architectural integrity of AI-generated code. SonarQube's results are measurable: teams that use Sonar are 44% less likely to experience outages caused by AI-generated code, and codebases cleaned by SonarQube reduce AI agent token usage by up to 8%.

Over the past year, Sonar has deepened its investment in agentic solutions, addressing the issue of technical debt both proactively and reactively:

SonarQube Agentic Analysis optimizes analysis specifically for agent self-verification, enabling AI agents to check their own work against an organization's quality profiles in real time, before a human reviewer ever sees the code.

SonarQube Architecture enforces rigorous architectural standards for both agents and developers, ensuring AI-generated code integrates cleanly with existing systems rather than introducing structural fragility.

The SonarQube Remediation Agent delivers verified fixes and reduces technical debt for identified issues, closing the loop from detection to resolution.

Sonar Context Augmentation injects an organization's architectural and quality standards into the agent's reasoning phase, so generated code is built to fit from the start.

Sonar's acquisition of Gitar delivers AI-native code review that flags issues, generates the fix, validates it against the CI, and commits to the branch.

The Sonar LLM public leaderboard offers an independent analysis of code reliability, security, and maintainability for leading LLMs, which Sonar believes supports enterprises' need to manage technical debt and adopt AI with confidence.

Download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Technical Debt Management Tools report here.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Technical Debt Management, Tigran Egiazarov, Howard Dodd, Aaron Harrison, 20 May 2026

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This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Sonar.

About Sonar

Sonar, the global leader in AI code verification and governance, helps reduce outages, improve security, and lower costs and risks associated with AI and agentic coding. As an independent verification platform, Sonar enables organizations to securely develop at the speed of AI. Sonar is the foundation for high-performance software engineering, analyzing over 750 billion lines of code daily to ensure applications are secure, reliable, and maintainable. Rooted in the open source community, Sonar is trusted by 7M+ developers globally, including teams at Nvidia, ServiceNow, Booking.com, Goldman Sachs, AstraZeneca, and Ford Motor Company.

To learn more about Sonar, please visit: www.sonar.com

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SOURCE Sonar