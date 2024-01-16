Sonar Software Announces New CTO, Steve Shillingsburg

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar Software, an award-winning BSS and OSS solution for internet service providers, is excited to announce the appointment of Steve Shillingsburg as the Chief Technical Officer. As CTO, Steve will oversee the company's technology strategy and lead the development of new product offerings to help propel Sonar's strategic growth vision while elevating the overall customer experience.

With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Steve brings extensive expertise in guiding software and technology/SaaS organizations through various milestones, including emergence, new product launches, acquisitions, and divestitures.

Most recently serving as the CTO for Supplier.io, a leader in the supplier diversity space, Steve played a pivotal role in launching new products within the broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) space. His expertise extends to technology consolidations, platform re-architectures, and successful methodology rollouts, showcasing a consistent track record of driving growth and innovation.

Before his tenure at Supplier.io, Steve held the position of Chief Technology Officer at SkillSurvey, where he spearheaded software and cloud engineering, client support, and IT. He was instrumental in guiding the technology organization to support talent intelligence solutions. Prior, he served as the Senior VP of Product Engineering at Brightly Software, where he successfully guided the company through five acquisitions, facilitated global expansion, and achieved significant growth in both clients and revenue. His accomplishments positioned him as a prominent figure in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry.

Steve has also made significant contributions to technology organizations at PeopleFluent, Certara, and Thomson Reuters, demonstrating his prowess in delivering disruptive product offerings in various industries.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Steve said, "I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to work side by side with the talented and passionate team at Sonar through its next stage of growth. Sonar has well established itself as a leader in the ISP space, and we are poised to deliver unparalleled value for wireless, fiber, and hybrid internet service providers with forward-thinking innovation and a relentless focus on the customer experience."

Sonar's CEO Ray Bixler commented on the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Sonar family. His extensive experience, leadership, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision for the future. As we continue to grow and evolve, Steve's expertise will be instrumental in driving our technology initiatives and ensuring we maintain our position as a leader in the telecommunications industry."

