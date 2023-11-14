Sonar Software Appoints Ray Bixler as CEO

Sonar Software

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Bixler as its new Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Ray will guide the Sonar team as they continue on their journey to provide the most comprehensive internet service provider (ISP) customer lifecycle management technology available. Ray's appointment as CEO signifies a pivotal moment in Sonar's journey, as they continue to accelerate growth through increased momentum in both fiber and hybrid ISPs markets.

Ray brings with him an impressive background including 16 years of experience as a SaaS CEO and 11 years of experience in the telecom industry. His distinguished track record is punctuated by a history of successfully fulfilling strategic objectives and positioning rapidly growing organizations for sustainable, long-term success. Ray's leadership experience spans a number of roles and companies including SkyTel, RCN, and most recently, SkillSurvey.

Ray's vision for Sonar reflects his commitment to fostering a team culture that is highly collaborative, empathic, transparent, and humble. These core values align seamlessly with Sonar's dedication to providing exceptional customer service and driving innovation within the ISP space. With a dynamic and forward-thinking approach, Ray is set to lead Sonar into its next stage of growth, ensuring that fiber and hybrid ISPs receive the highest level of service and innovation.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to guide Sonar into its next phase of its growth journey. With our well-established track record of achievement and a renewed focus on innovation and exceptional customer service, we are ideally poised to consistently surpass the expectations of wireless, fiber and hybrid internet service providers. Collaborating with our dedicated team, we aim to establish new benchmarks within the industry and provide unmatched value to our clients." said Ray Bixler, CEO of Sonar.

With Ray Bixler at the helm, Sonar is poised for a future marked by unparalleled growth, innovation, and excellence. The company remains dedicated to its mission of serving the evolving needs of WISPs, fiber, and hybrid ISPs, and Ray's leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in achieving this vision.

About Sonar Software Inc. 
Sonar Software is a leading cloud-based provider of BSS & OSS solutions for internet service providers (ISPs). The platform offers a range of rich features that are mission-critical to the daily work of ISPs. Sonar is a scalable and fully integrated solution that helps service providers consolidate their data in one place for improved visibility, reduce dependency on multiple systems, and automate complex workflows for enhanced business efficiency and growth. Visit their website to learn more https://www.sonar.software

