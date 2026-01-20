Sonar Software Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit, Strengthening Security Assurance for Regional ISPs

Independent attestation validates operational security controls over time, helping ISPs streamline vendor reviews and procurement

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar Software, a leading cloud-based BSS/OSS platform for internet service providers, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. The independent assessment confirms that Sonar's security controls are designed appropriately and are operating effectively over an extended review period, providing customers with trusted, third-party validation of how Sonar protects systems and data.

Sonar Software SOC 2 Type 2 attestation (Security Trust Services Criteria)

For regional and rural ISPs, security reviews are no longer optional. Whether responding to RFPs, pursuing public funding, or onboarding new vendors, operators are increasingly required to demonstrate that their technology partners meet recognized security standards. SOC 2 Type 2 helps address that pressure by offering independent evidence of day-to-day operational security, rather than a one-time snapshot.

"SOC 2 Type 2 reflects how we build security into our daily operations, not as an afterthought," said Dawn Rorick, Information Security Manager at Sonar Software. "Type 2 matters because it measures consistency over time. For our customers, it's independent proof that secure access, monitoring, and control execution are part of how Sonar runs the platform every day as the business operates and scales."

The audit was conducted by Consilium Labs, an independent third-party audit firm, and evaluated Sonar's controls against the AICPA Security Trust Services Criteria. This scope focuses on protecting systems and data from unauthorized access and evaluates how controls are implemented and consistently executed through structured, repeatable processes such as access governance, monitoring, incident response, and change management.

For many ISPs, vendor security questionnaires and reviews can slow down procurement and delay deployment timelines. SOC 2 Type 2 helps reduce that friction by replacing self-attestation with a widely recognized assurance report. Instead of answering the same security questions repeatedly, operators can rely on a standardized, third-party assessment that demonstrates how Sonar manages security controls in real-world operations.

"Customers trust Sonar with systems that support critical service delivery," Rorick added. "SOC 2 Type 2 reinforces that trust with independent accountability. It shows that our security practices are tested, verified, and repeatable—not just documented on paper."

Beyond procurement efficiency, the attestation also supports ISPs that must meet compliance expectations tied to grants, municipal partnerships, or other public funding programs. The SOC 2 Type 2 report provides documentation that can be used in governance reviews and security validations, helping operators move forward with confidence.

From an operational standpoint, achieving SOC 2 Type 2 required Sonar to mature and formalize internal practices across the organization. Controls had to be consistently executed and evidenced over the audit period, demonstrating operational discipline rather than ad hoc security efforts. This level of rigor mirrors the realities ISPs face as their own networks and subscriber bases grow.

As broadband networks expand and operational complexity increases, service providers are under pressure to scale responsibly—without introducing unnecessary risk. Technology partners play a central role in that equation. SOC 2 Type 2 gives ISPs clear, independent insight into how Sonar manages security as part of its core operations.

Sonar plans to maintain SOC 2 compliance through ongoing controls monitoring and annual SOC 2 Type 2 audits, reinforcing its commitment to security as an ongoing process rather than a one-time milestone.

