Sonara Health Partners with Community Medical Services to Increase Methadone Access in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonara Health's remote dosing application for take-home methadone is now available at four Community Medical Services clinics across Ohio, in a partnership funded by the nonprofit health plan CareSource.

Eligible patients at the Kettering, Lima, Columbus on High and Cleveland on Carnegie clinics will now be able to record their take-home methadone doses for their care teams to review.

CMS is a nationally-recognized opioid treatment program that provides the three FDA approved medications to treat individuals with an opioid use disorder, operating 73 clinics across 11 states and currently treating 24,000 people each day.

"Community Medical Services is excited to partner with Sonora, and we look forward to seeing the positive effect this has on our patients' daily lives," said CMS Executive Vice President Jennifer Mason.

The partnership gives CareSource members access to Sonara's remote dosing technology as part of their opioid treatment program. This makes it easier for patients to qualify for take-homes sooner, reducing the need for daily, in-person visits that can interfere with patients' abilities to live their lives.

"We're proud to partner with CMS and look forward to seeing our impact grow as we serve more Ohio patients who can benefit from remote dosing," said Sonara Founder and CEO Michael Giles, MD.

About Sonara Health: Sonara Health's remote dosing solution makes it easier for people with opioid use disorder to commit to their methadone treatment. The company's web-based application allows patients to record their take homes by scanning a QR code placed on their methadone bottles, and then recording a video of themselves dosing for their care team to review. Sonara was designed to build trust between OTP patients and their care teams, empowering clinics with insights to make informed treatment decisions, while also improving program retention rates and treatment outcomes.

About Community Medical Services: Community Medical Services (CMS) is a nationally recognized opioid treatment program that provides the three FDA approved medications to treat individuals with an opioid use disorder (OUD). While providing these lifesaving medications, CMS also provides counseling, peer support, Nursing, and Doctor visits at each one of its locations.

About CareSource: CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S.. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs.

SOURCE Sonara Health