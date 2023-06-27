Sonata Software to Build and Manage Digital Hub in India For TUI Group

News provided by

Higher Pitch Digital Consulting Private Limited

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Strategic Collaboration aims to build cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance Customer Experience and Operational Efficiencies

BANGALORE, India, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a leading Modernization Engineering company, has announced that the TUI Group has extended its partnership with the company to create a Digital Hub in India, marking a milestone in the long-standing relationship of over two decades.

Given the success of the historical partnership with Sonata and the proven benefits for TUI, one the world's leading tourism groups, both parties have now reached an agreement to expand and extend their relationship through the creation of a Digital Hub which will enable them deliver cutting-edge digital products and customer experiences to their clients.

"Our partnership with Sonata Software and the creation of a Digital Hub in India marks a significant milestone in our enduring relationship. This collaboration reinforces our long-term strategic vision to drive digital transformation and foster innovation. The Digital Hub will empower us to tap into a vast pool of talent and develop cutting-edge digital solutions, propelling us towards sustained growth and delivering unparalleled travel experiences to our customers," said Marc Jennings, CIO Analytics & Customer, TUI Group.

"Establishing TUI's Digital Hub in India is a testament to our shared vision of excellence and will unlock new opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and achieve sustained business growth for TUI Group. We are honored for their belief in our deep expertise and commitment to deliver innovative solutions and drive tangible value for TUI," said Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany and offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers. The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company. Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of its corporate culture.

About Sonata Software

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Higher Pitch Digital Consulting Private Limited

