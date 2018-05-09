Sonata's Digital Travel Software Platform Rezopia Wins Yet Another World Travel Award

Sonata today announced that Rezopia, its end-to-end digital travel management platform, was recognized as Middle East's Leading Rail Booking Solutions Provider 2018 at the 25th Annual World Travel Awards. In the past, Rezopia was recognized at the World Travel Awards 2013 in the Dynamic Packaging category. It also won the Silver Award at the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards in 2015. The Rezopia platform has successfully helped travel operators, transportation companies and corporates to enhance traveler experience, increase operational efficiencies and adapt quickly to dynamic business models with a holistic, digital travel management approach.

Sonata recently signed on a rail company in the Middle East, which is using Rezopia to build an effective, digital central reservation and ticketing engine. With this implementation, the company can potentially power all point-of-sale channels through a single integrated back office. The company wanted to direct customers to a lower cost reservation channel, to gain better control of revenue sources. The Rezopia platform also allows the company to use data from the ticketing platform to acquire new customers and retain existing ones, maximizing profits by delivering yield management opportunities. Sonata had earlier also helped a leading railway company in Australia to improve service delivery and passenger experience with Rezopia. The features of the platform that enabled these business transformations were drivers of the awards.

The Rezopia platform is built with comprehensive capabilities for core operations of the travel business including reservations, contracts, packaging, operations, distribution and back office operations. It integrates easily with the travel ecosystem: partners, suppliers, and seller channels, and has out-of-the-box capabilities for omni-channel commerce & marketing, mobility, and analytics. In line with Sonata's Platformation approach, Rezopia is built as a flexible and configurable platform for increased responsiveness of business and IT. Sonata has also enabled travel segment specific variants of the Rezopia platform to cater to Leisure, Rail and Corporate travel businesses. It is a SaaS based solution hosted on Azure or AWS platforms for lower TCO.

P.V.S.N. Raju, Head of Delivery, Sonata Software said, "Today's digitally connected travelers are rapidly moving towards online, mobile and self-service channels to manage all aspects of their travel. Delivering a superior digital experience, therefore, becomes imperative to acquire and retain today's traveler. Travel organizations require a technology solution that can enable scalable travel operations and innovative travel business models. The Rezopia platform is a best in class award winning solution built to fulfil these requirements."

Sonata has deep domain expertise in travel for over a decade plus experience working with some of the largest and customer trusted names across tour operators, OTAs, railways, hotels, cruises, airlines, and corporate travel globally.

About Sonata Software

Sonata is a global technology company that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation™ methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform©, Modern Distribution Platform©, Rezopia Digital Travel Platform©, RAPID DevOps Platform© and Halosys Mobility Platform©, best in class capabilities on ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, Block Chain and Cyber Security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.

