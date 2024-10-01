SONDER HEALTH ADDS NEW MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS AND EXPANDS TO 84 GEORGIA COUNTIES

Enrollment Starts Oct. 15 for New Benefits Not Previously Available

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonder Health Plans, a Medicare Advantage company, today announced the largest expansion in the company's history. Its 2025 offerings are growing from 5 to 12 health plans, and its service area is growing from 12 to 84 Georgia counties. More importantly, the company is expanding its Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs), adding industry-leading wellness benefits, and introducing special programs to meet the unique needs of veterans and other groups.

While some national brand Medicare Advantage companies are reducing their plans in Georgia and sending seniors and other beneficiaries looking for alternatives, Sonder is expanding.

"Throughout my insurance career, I have always made it my top priority to find ways to make healthcare simple and more affordable for the people we serve," says Suzanna Roberts, CEO of Sonder Health. "Our team has worked very hard to create a set of Medicare Advantage plans that allows our Georgia neighbors to choose a plan that is tailored to their needs and helps them live well at all times–not just when they are sick or injured. For example, a grocery card, funded at a higher level than most in the market, allows members more access to fresh and healthy food choices. This can have a huge impact on a senior with a fixed income."

Plan details vary, but some offer $0 premiums, $0 deductible, $0 copays, and $0 specialist visits. Plans include competitive dental, vision, and hearing benefits, and some include grocery, gas, utilities and other benefits that contribute to year-round wellness.

2025 choices will include the following Medicare Advantage plans:

Sonder Complete Health Advantage (HMO);

Sonder My Choice Medicare Advantage (HMO), with more customizable benefits;

Sonder Access Plus (PPO), with expanded access to out-of-network providers; and

Sonder Dual Complete (HMO D-SNP), for those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

Sonder's C-SNPs offer specialized benefits and outcomes-oriented case management to help people with chronic conditions access the care they need. The company has dedicated staff to help consumers determine if they meet the eligibility criteria for these plans:

Sonder Diabetes Wellness (HMO C-SNP), for people with diabetes;

Sonder Heart Healthy (HMO C-SNP), for those with cardiovascular disease;

Sonder Mind Matters (HMO C-SNP), includes adult day care benefits for people with cognitive decline;

Sonder Renal Health (HMO C-SNP), for kidney disease; and

Sonder Breathe Well (HMO C-SNP), for COPD.

Finally, these three plans include considerations for the needs of these populations:

Sonder Medicare Valorous (HMO), includes PTSD benefits for veterans;

Sonder Vitality Matters (HMO), includes $0 orthopedic copay for active seniors; and

orthopedic copay for active seniors; and Sonder Harmony & Soul (HMO), developed in partnership with our Asian communities.

"We have always taken tremendous pride in our 'hometown customer service,' and we are so excited to combine that with truly life-changing benefit innovations," says Roberts. "The feedback we're getting from brokers and consumers is overwhelming. People are really excited about these changes."

While Medicare and Medicare Advantage enrollment is determined by date of birth and other factors, the Annual Enrollment Period from October 15-December 7, 2024 allows all Medicare-eligible Georgians to enroll or change plans for 2025. Plan availability varies by county, and not all benefits are available in all plans.

To learn more, talk to your insurance agent, visit sonderhealthplans.com, or call 1-888-688-1098 TTY-711.

Sonder Health Plans, Inc. (sonderhealthplans.com) is an HMO and PPO Medicare Advantage company with Medicare contracts. Enrollment in Sonder Health Plans depends on contract renewal. Founded in 2018 and serving only Georgia, the Atlanta-based company specializes in industry-leading plans designed and customer service "by Georgians for Georgians."

