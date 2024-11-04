SonderMind Builds Healthcare Leadership Expertise, Adds Kevin Delaney as Chief Financial Officer

Delaney brings decades of payor and health system expertise to SonderMind as it expands offerings nationwide

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As SonderMind continues to build the most comprehensive mental healthcare offering in market, today CEO and Co-Founder Mark Frank announced the addition of Kevin Delaney as Chief Financial Officer. Delaney has decades of health plan and provider expertise, most recently at United Healthcare.

"We're building a mental and behavioral health solution for all key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem - providers, patients and health plans - and Kevin's knowledge and experience bring a critical perspective to how we run our business," said Frank. "I look forward to working alongside Kevin as SonderMind grows to serve the entire country with our comprehensive, effective approach to improving mental wellness."

Delaney shared, "I feel strongly about the mission of improving mental health care and joined SonderMind because I believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver effective and individualized care through our differentiated capabilities. Plus, I'm now part of a team that is dedicated to delivering on the opportunity to increase mental wellness in our communities."

Delaney will oversee SonderMind's finance, accounting, and analysis functions. Before joining SonderMind, Delaney held senior finance positions at UnitedHealth Group, Kaiser Permanente, and Children's Hospital Boston. He is a graduate of Harvard University and holds dual MBA/MPH degrees from Boston University.

SonderMind currently delivers talk therapy in 46 states and Washington, D.C. and psychiatry in 14 states and D.C., with plans to deliver therapy, psychiatry, and self-serve wellness tools via the SonderMind app nationwide. To enable individuals to use their insurance to cover care, SonderMind partners with commercial, HSA, FSA, EAP, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Veterans Health Administration insurance plans. Learn more about SonderMind's 50 state expansion and growing insurance coverage at sondermind.com/states .

At SonderMind, we believe everyone deserves one personalized, connected, and effective mental health destination to take care of their mental health and well-being at any stage of life. SonderMind care encompasses everything from therapy and medication management to meditation and mindfulness exercises. Our clinicians leverage our digital tools and research to deliver increasingly high-quality care and to develop thriving practices. Combining technology and human connection, SonderMind drives better outcomes through our comprehensive approach. Learn more about SonderMind at sondermind.com or download the mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android .

