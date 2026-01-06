Soneil Spark Introduces Mobile EV Charging with Hassle-Free Financing

Spark's Mobile EV Charging Station brings convenience charging to remote locations, and adds industry-leading finance options for purchasing customers.

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Soneil Spark, a leader in AI-driven power management systems, is proud to announce the new Spark Mobile EV Charging Station (MCT), a customizable solution for challenging commercial applications.

Equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, the Spark MCT provides a versatile and reliable microgrid charging solution in remote and underpowered or off-grid locations, and supports multiple energy sources, including solar, wind, natural gas, and propane.

Our mobile charging trailer provides remote power and micro-grid solutions that scale to accommodate growing market demands. (CNW Group/Soneil Spark)

Engineered with built-in microgrid capabilities, the Spark MCT can operate as a fully independent power hub or seamlessly integrate with existing energy systems. Unlike hybrid systems where operators are limited to the maximum power of the inverter, the Spark intelligent power management software optimizes the use of multiple energy sources—balancing battery storage, and generator inputs—to create a stable, efficient microgrid. Because our MCT is modular in design, it is fully customizable and allows seamless scalability.

When there's no power and you need it, our Spark MCT provides on-demand, dependable charging for a wide range of commercial operations—from construction and mining sites to municipal fleets, outdoor events, emergencies or disaster response and remote utility projects. Its robust design and versatile power capabilities gives you the confidence to manage energy needs anywhere.

The innovative Spark MCT is available in a standard specification that covers many applications, and also an upgraded specification that can be customized to meet the needs of specific customer applications, including:

Microgrid

Mobile power that can operate as an independent microgrid, a versatile power hub that can also integrate with existing energy systems.

Convenience or Fleet Services

Mobile charging when and where you need it without the cost of a charging infrastructure.

Remote Locations

Ideal for charging EVs in areas with limited or no access to power grids or alternative power sources.

Events

Provides reliable charging solutions for events, festivals and trade shows.

Emergency Services

Ensures continuous EV charging capabilities during natural disasters and power outages.

Construction Sites

Supports EV operations in underpowered construction sites.

KEY FEATURES

High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Batteries

State-of-the-art lithium-ion battery technology ensures efficient energy storage and delivery.

Capable of storing enough power (from 50kWh) to charge multiple EVs.

Customizable Charging Solutions

Supports both AC or DC charging to accommodate different EV models.

Fast charging capabilities to minimize downtime.

Financing Makes It Easy

Soneil Spark offers industry-leading financing for the Spark MCT across both Canada and the United States through strategic partnerships, providing customers with faster approvals thanks to pre-established asset valuations.

Backed by 30 years of electronics innovation and more than $1 billion in property holdings through Soneil Investments, this program underscores the company's strong financial credibility and makes it easier for commercial buyers—especially fleets—to adopt mobile EV charging.

This innovative financing program helps customers conserve working capital, improve budgeting, and maintain financial flexibility. Fixed monthly payments simplify planning, while custom payment schedules can be tailored to project timelines or seasonal cash flow. Additional benefits include potential tax advantages (consult a tax advisor) and the ability to preserve credit lines for other operational needs.

Power Anywhere You Need It

When there's no power and you need it, the Spark MCT provides a renewable, dependable, versatile and sustainable charging solution that you can configure to meet your specific needs. And thanks to our strong financing partnerships, ownership of Spark's MCT has never been easier.

Next Steps

Click here to learn more about Soneil Spark's mobile EV charging solutions.

To learn more about financing, please visit our Soneil Spark Financing page.

View the Spark Mobile Charging Trailer video to learn more about its capabilities.

About Soneil Spark

Soneil Spark is dedicated to solving critical challenges facing the EV industry, including financing needed equipment to help our customers succeed. We specialize solutions for limited power availability, high infrastructure costs, and grid constraints—barriers that we help to overcome for EV adoption to scale. By leveraging AI and innovative power and mobile charging systems, we are developing solutions that make charging and energy management more accessible and cost-effective. Our advanced V2G integration, bidirectional charging, and adaptive power distribution energy management and storage systems push the boundaries of efficiency, intelligence, and adaptability to create smarter and more responsive energy systems with broad applications.

Specifications and images subject to change.

Media inquiries: For additional information, product or lifestyle images, contact Soneil Spark at [email protected]

SOURCE Soneil Spark