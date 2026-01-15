Soneil Spark Introduces New Line of Premium AC Chargers

Made in Canada, these EV chargers are rugged, powerful, convenient, and backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty.*

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Soneil Spark's all-new line of residential and commercial Level 2 AC chargers put power and control at your fingertips. Compatible with all EV and hybrid plug-in vehicles, these rugged UL-2594 certified wall-mount chargers offer a broad range of capacity, convenient 24/7 Wi-Fi monitoring, and optimal EV charge management through innovative AI-driven technology and software solutions.

Soneil Spark's line of premium AC chargers spans five different models, including three residential chargers: The Spark AC 40A NEMA that offers plug-in convenience, and the hardwired Spark AC 48A and 80A models that offer greater charging speed.

For building owners and property managers looking for reliable, affordable and easy-to-manage Level 2 charging options for their EV customers, the Spark AC Commercial 48A and Spark AC Commercial 80A are ideal solutions.

To learn more about our innovative AC residential EV charging solutions, visit our Soneil Spark Residential EV Chargers page.

Peace of Mind Guaranteed—That's Freedom

With 30-plus years of charging innovation under our belts, we build our AC chargers from start to finish in Canada—engineered, tested, and assembled by a full in-house design, manufacturing, and support team. Our commercial-grade premium chargers are UL-2594 certified and IP66 rated for maximum performance and durability in both indoor and outdoor settings, and we stand behind our engineering and construction with a two-year warranty on our commercial chargers and an industry-leading five-year warranty on our residential chargers. That's peace-of-mind. That's freedom.

Our AC chargers are controlled through our intuitive Spark Mobile App, so there are no fragile screens—just clean, compact design, clear LED indicators, and full functionality at your fingertips. At just 7.0 x 7.0 x 3.6 inches, Soneil Spark AC chargers are compact enough to fit just about anywhere, yet powerful enough for heavy-duty residential and commercial use.

Spark Mobile App

The Spark Mobile App allows customers to easily plan, program and monitor charging day and night to ensure optimum charging. On the road, users can easily customize their search to find specific chargers and charging speeds. Our Spark Mobile App also allows users to schedule, monitor and control charging activity and history, create custom charging schedules, set utility energy rates specific to an area, track energy costs through detailed energy consumption data and more, including:

Time-of-Use Optimization

Maximize energy savings with Time-of-Use (TOU) Optimization—a feature that lets users control when the charger powers up. With customizable scheduling, users can set EVs to charge during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lowest.

Maximize energy savings with Time-of-Use (TOU) Optimization—a feature that lets users control when the charger powers up. With customizable scheduling, users can set EVs to charge during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lowest.

Allows users to track electricity usage and cost trends directly from the app.

Allows users to track electricity usage and cost trends directly from the app.

Stay ahead of the curve—firmware and software are continuously updated Over the Air to improve the charging experience.

Stay ahead of the curve—firmware and software are continuously updated Over the Air to improve the charging experience.

Soneil Spark's Mobile App can be custom-tailored for specific residential or commercial use.

Open and Expandable Commercial Application

Our AC commercial chargers and our software support Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP). This allows commercial customers to integrate our chargers and software with existing charging networks, fleet systems, and smart energy platforms. This makes management of the Spark chargers simple and efficient.

Remote diagnostics and reset capabilities

Dedicated customer support

Centralized monitoring and reporting (dashboards for usage, revenue, uptime)

(dashboards for usage, revenue, uptime)

(easy to add more units as demand grows)

Experience the Freedom of Premium Charging

At Soneil Spark, we believe EV customers deserve a premium charging experience created by a trusted brand that stands behind its products. That's why our chargers are tested to the highest industry standards and backed by hands-on customer support and a five-year warranty.*

Explore Soneil Spark's EV charging solutions for businesses—from residential and retail properties to fleets and public parking lots.

See our charging solutions in action by viewing the Soneil Spark residential charging solutions and the Soneil Spark commercial charging solutions videos.

Spark AC Chargers—Energize Your Freedom.

About Soneil Spark

Soneil Spark is dedicated to developing premium EV products that provide users with peace-of-mind, and the freedom that comes with premium products you can depend on. Our R&D center focuses on solutions for residential customers and solving critical challenges such as limited power availability, high infrastructure costs, and grid constraints—barriers that must be overcome for EV adoption to scale. By leveraging AI and innovative power and mobile charging systems, we are developing solutions that make charging and energy management more accessible and cost-effective for everyone.

Media inquiries

Soneil Spark at [email protected]

*Applies to Spark AC Residential Chargers. Spark AC Commercial Chargers have a two-year warranty.

Specifications and images subject to change.

SOURCE Soneil Spark