Sonesta Announces The Addition Of Over 100 Hotels To Portfolio

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the addition of 102 properties to its global hotel portfolio. 99 of the hotels have already been reflagged as Sonesta on 12/1, and the three remaining hotels, located in Canada and Puerto Rico, will be reflagged later in the month. All the hotels are owned by Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC).

As a result of this expansion, Sonesta will be introduced in over a dozen new North American cities, including:

Expanding upon its existing hotel brands: Royal Sonesta, distinctive full-service destinations; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, full-service hotels and resorts, and Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta premier extended stay accommodations; Sonesta has announced a new brand Sonesta Simply Suites, a more focused extended-stay offering. Sonesta Simply Suites will initially launch with over 60 locations, making it one of the largest U.S. hotel brand launches in history.

The Sonesta expansion also includes an extended presence in a number of key U.S. cities and states, including:

Atlanta – seven new hotels were added, increasing Sonesta's presence to 12 total hotels in the greater Atlanta area.

– seven new hotels were added, increasing Sonesta's presence to 12 total hotels in the greater area. Chicago – seven new hotels were added, including Royal Sonesta Chicago River North and Allegro Royal Sonesta Chicago West Loop increasing Sonesta's presence to 12 total hotels in the Chicago area.

– seven new hotels were added, including Royal Sonesta Chicago River North and Allegro Royal Sonesta Chicago West Loop increasing Sonesta's presence to 12 total hotels in the area. Detroit – four new hotels were added, increasing Sonesta's presence to six total hotels in the greater Detroit area.

– four new hotels were added, increasing Sonesta's presence to six total hotels in the greater area. Florida – six new properties were added, increasing brand presence in the state to nine.

– six new properties were added, increasing brand presence in the state to nine. Houston – four new Sonesta Simply Suites were added, increasing the company's presence to seven hotels in Sonesta's Houston portfolio and 19 hotels in the state of Texas .

"I am excited to have the opportunity to expand our national presence, including the addition of over a dozen new destinations, including our first locations in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Dallas, and Las Vegas. We are also entering the Canadian market for the first time with two Toronto hotels, and adding a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico," said Carlos Flores, President and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "The introduction of our new brand, Sonesta Simply Suites, will allow us to strengthen our foothold in the extended stay arena catering to travelers who require a modest longer-term option."

Sonesta is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S., growing its portfolio by almost 350%. Sonesta now operates nearly 300 properties across seven brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta hotels, resorts and suites can be found in many of the most traveled U.S. destinations, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hilton Head, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on social media @SonestaHotels.

