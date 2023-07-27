SONESTA APPOINTS JEFF KNOWLTON AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

News provided by

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

27 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEWTON, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jeff Knowlton as Chief Information Officer.

Continue Reading
Jeff Knowlton, CIO at Sonesta
Jeff Knowlton, CIO at Sonesta

"We welcome Jeff to Sonesta and look forward to leveraging his 25 years of experience leading IT teams and successfully implementing strategic initiatives within the hospitality industry," said John Murray, President and CEO at Sonesta. "As an accomplished technology executive, Jeff has the comprehensive experience that we believe will fuel Sonesta's growth and drive innovation in our business."

Mr. Knowlton most recently served as Vice President of Information Technology at Pursuit Collection, a Denver-based hospitality and attractions company, where he built the IT department to support the company's growth. Prior to Pursuit Collection, Mr. Knowlton was Vice President of Property Technology at Sage Hospitality, a hospitality management and investment company, where he played a vital role in developing and implementing the company's IT strategy for both hotels and restaurants.  Earlier in his career, Mr. Knowlton held a series of progressively senior IT roles at Vail Resorts and Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

"I am excited to join Sonesta during this period of tremendous growth," said Jeff Knowlton, newly appointed CIO at Sonesta. "I look forward to supporting Sonesta's continued growth by leveraging technology to contribute to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and great value for our owners."

About Sonesta
Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations call 1.800.SONESTA or visit Sonesta.com or Redlion.com.

Media Contact:
Lorie Juliano | Head of Communications | Sonesta International Hotels | [email protected]

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Also from this source

SONESTA LAUNCHES TWO NEW SOFT BRANDS, EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN THE UPPER-UPSCALE AND UPSCALE SEGMENTS

SONESTA CREATES LUXURY & LIFESTYLE LODGING DEVELOPMENT TEAM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.