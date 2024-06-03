Sonesta International Hotels Unites Loyalty Programs: Nearly 1,100 Hotels Now Part of Sonesta Travel Pass and Bookable on Sonesta.com

New Loyalty Program Amplified with "Sonesta Travel Pass Ultimate Sweepstakes" and

Debut of "Rewards Season" Campaign Featuring Judy Greer.

NEWTON, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the debut of its unified loyalty program, Sonesta Travel Pass, and combined website, ushering in a new era for its six million members around the world. Following Sonesta's acquisition of Red Lion Hotels Corporation, the updated Sonesta.com brings Sonesta's brands, including Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta ES Suites, together with the Red Lion brands, including the eponymous Red Lion Hotel, Americas Best Value Inn and Signature Inn under one umbrella and into a centralized booking site.

With Sonesta Travel Pass now serving as the singular loyalty program for the entire portfolio, members now have access to unified benefits and a single currency across a network of 1,100 hotels. Members can accrue and redeem points across all 13 brands, with former Red Lion Hello Rewards members seamlessly transitioned into Sonesta Travel Pass. Unlike competitor's programs, Sonesta Travel Pass points accumulate rapidly and hold a higher per-dollar value, eliminating the need to accumulate tens of thousands of points for a single night's stay. Additionally, members enjoy perks such as complimentary upgrades, welcome gifts and premium parking with every stay.

"Sonesta Travel Pass members now have endless opportunities to make memories at nearly 1,100 hotel destinations," says Chris Trick, Sonesta's Chief Marketing Officer. "By creating a unified booking platform and loyalty program, we are not only expanding opportunities for rewards and benefits but also forging stronger connections across our family of brands. For example, frequent guests of Red Lion Hotel, Inn & Suites by Sonesta can now explore a Sonesta MOD hotel with their points, while Signature Inn by Sonesta guests might also become Sonesta Simply Suites loyalists."

Sonesta Travel Pass Ultimate Sweepstakes

To celebrate these milestones of enhanced point accumulation and new members, Sonesta is hosting an Ultimate Sweepstakes, offering guests the chance to win points redeemable at any Sonesta property. One winner will win one million points, 10 winners will receive 100,000 points; 100 winners will receive Platinum Status for life. Travelers can sign up for the sweepstakes at LINK. One million points can provide accommodations for the lucky winner around the world. For example, the one million point winner could currently spend 33 nights at The Royal Sonesta San Juan or Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach, or 25 nights at the Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort. 1,000,000 points could fund an Instagram-worthy road trip across every Red Lion Hotel, twice. Platinum Status entitles the guest to a complimentary breakfast, an exclusive reservations line, additional savings on special rates and promotions and more.

"Rewards Season" Campaign with Judy Greer

To support this launch, Sonesta released a new consumer campaign in May, entitled Rewards Season. With promotional materials starring actress Judy Greer, Rewards Season encourages members to join the newly expanded Sonesta Travel Pass (STP) and book or redeem their travel through Sonesta.com. Inspired by awards season, the Rewards Season campaign uses Judy's iconic comedic presence to introduce Sonesta Travel Pass, where everyone can feel like a winner. Throughout the spot, Judy's status quickly elevates from Bronze to Platinum, showcasing the way loyalty members move through the STP tiers faster than with other loyalty programs (only 40 nights/year are required to be eligible for Platinum). While Judy may be dressed in her awards season finery, Rewards Season highlights the everyday perks available to every member of Sonesta Travel Pass, black-tie attire is optional, including complimentary upgrades, free breakfast (for gold members) and welcome gifts for every stay. While Judy dreams of stays in Miami, Hilton Head and Puerto Rico, STP members earn points at every Sonesta location, from Cairo to Kauai.

"Our portfolio has so much breadth, we wanted to make sure that Sonesta Travel Pass members are rewarded for different types of stays," says Elizabeth Harlow, Chief Brand Officer, Sonesta, "Whether they're booking a family vacation at a Sonesta Hotel & Resort, saving up points for an Americas Best Value Inn road trip, or booking a luxurious Royal Sonesta long weekend, Sonesta has a brand to fit every traveler and every trip, all now bookable with points."

About Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S. according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,100 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 13 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Classico – a Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises; MOD – a Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites by Sonesta; Signature Inn by Sonesta; Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta and Canadas Best Value Inn by Sonesta. Redefining hospitality through its award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program, Sonesta offers guests the opportunity to earn and redeem points for unparalleled value and personalized experiences. Sonesta Travel Pass members receive the best rates, earn immediate points towards free nights, and accelerated status progression based on stays. Join now at https://www.sonesta.com/join-travel-pass . For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 1.800.SONESTA.

Media Contact: Lorie Juliano | Sonesta Head of Communications| [email protected]

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation