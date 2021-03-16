Sonesta Names Garine Ferejian-Mayo As Chief Commercial Officer

NEWTON, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has appointed Garine Ferejian-Mayo as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created position, Ms. Ferejian-Mayo will leverage more than 25 years of industry experience to drive the execution of Sonesta's commercial operations while leading the company's Sales, Revenue, Distribution, Call Center, and Field-Marketing teams. Ms. Ferejian-Mayo will work closely with Sonesta President and Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Flores, and Chief Operating Officer, Vera Manoukian to craft the company's commercial strategy aimed at positioning Sonesta as an industry leader known for exceptional financial results and outstanding guest satisfaction.

Ms. Ferejian-Mayo joins Sonesta most recently from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), where she served as IHG's Head of Commercial for their Core-Managed Hotels & Luxury division. She began her career at Interstate Hotels & Resorts and has held several leadership roles at Fairmont, Loews, and Starwood Hotels.

"We are excited to have Garine Ferejian-May join the Sonesta executive team," said Vera Manoukian, Chief Operating Officer at Sonesta. "With our rapid growth, we are exploring a host of new opportunities and as we add hundreds of additional hotels to Sonesta brands. Her wealth of experience, industry expertise, and tenacity will be invaluable to our mission."

With a full range of exceptional hotels found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations by delivering an authentic experience time and time again. Visit Sonesta.com for a complete list of new hotels and find the latest brand news, updates, and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program and book a stay.

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its national portfolio. You will soon find nearly 300 Sonesta properties across seven brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Discover Sonesta hotels, resorts, and suites in many of the most traveled U.S. destinations, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hilton Head, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on social media @SonestaHotels.

