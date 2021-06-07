Sonesta's Growth Continues With Addition Of Five U.S. Hotels

NEWTON, Mass., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the addition of five hotels to the Sonesta Select hotel brand and its global hotel portfolio. All the hotels are owned by Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) and were transferred to Sonesta as of June 2, 2021.

These five hotels continue Sonesta's recent expansion, with Sonesta increasing by approximately 350% the number of its U.S. managed hotels since August 2020 and making Sonesta one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the country. Sonesta Select is the company's new upscale focused-service brand, launched in December 2020, joining Sonesta's four other brands in the U.S.: Royal Sonesta , distinctive full-service hotels; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts , full-service destinations; Sonesta ES Suites , premier extended stay accommodations; and Sonesta Simply Suites , a curated extended-stay offering, also introduced in 2020.

Sonesta is proud to announce the following newest additions to the Sonesta Select portfolio:

Sonesta Select Tucson Airport – featuring mountain views and desert breezes, the hotel is a short drive to downtown Tucson , ideally situated near key corporate business centers and the Tucson International Airport.

– featuring mountain views and desert breezes, the hotel is a short drive to downtown , ideally situated near key corporate business centers and the International Airport. Sonesta Select Atlanta Duluth – appealing to both business and leisure travelers, the hotel is located centrally and near several entertainment venues and sports arenas, as well as numerous restaurants and retail establishments that add to the charm the historic Duluth area.

– appealing to both business and leisure travelers, the hotel is located centrally and near several entertainment venues and sports arenas, as well as numerous restaurants and retail establishments that add to the charm the historic area. Sonesta Select Fort Wayne – leaning into Fort Wayne's claim to fame as Indiana's second largest city, the hotel is a stone's throw away from Fort Wayne's famed cultural centers and memorials, like Parkview field and the immense popular Children's Zoo.

– leaning into claim to fame as second largest city, the hotel is a stone's throw away from famed cultural centers and memorials, like Parkview field and the immense popular Children's Zoo. Sonesta Select Kansas City Airport – staying near Kansas City Airport never fails to disappoint, as guests walk off the tarmac, they will immediately find a long list of fun activities and surrounded by a dizzying array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

– staying near Kansas City Airport never fails to disappoint, as guests walk off the tarmac, they will immediately find a long list of fun activities and surrounded by a dizzying array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sonesta Select Austin North – sitting pretty in downtown Austin , near the University of Texas , hotel guests can readily engage in Austin's active night life and experience the Live Music Capital of the World in its full glory.

"We are excited to bring Sonesta's signature hospitality to five new locations and continue the rapid expansion of our newest upscale focused-service brand, Sonesta Select," said Carlos Flores, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "Today we further augment Sonesta's ongoing growth story and expanded service offerings for leisure and business travelers alike."

Sonesta Select features thoughtfully designed spaces designed to encourage guests to feel at home while satisfying their needs and enriching their life while on the road. Generously sized rooms and well-crafted common areas provide space for guests to spread out, get work done, and relax. From an early morning cappuccino to a well-earned evening cocktail or a late-night snack, Sonesta Select is designed to please and reward its guests.

With a full range of exceptional options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again. Visit Sonesta.com/growth for a full list of new hotels as well as to find the latest brand news, updates and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program, and to book a stay.

About Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Sonesta is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S., celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its managed hotel portfolio since August 2020. You will find nearly 300 Sonesta hotels across seven brands - Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns Red Lion Hotels Corporation, which has eight additional brands - Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn - with nearly 900 franchise properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels, visit Redlion.com

* High-resolution images are available at www.sonesta.com/media for all Sonesta hotels.

