Song Tingting: Harnessing the Power of Women to Improve Agricultural Ecological Resilience

News provided by

Kuaishou Technology

15 Nov, 2023, 02:59 ET

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th, at the 6th Paris Peace Forum's thematic discussion, "Innovative Seeds: Women as Catalysts for Agricultural Resilience," Song Tingting, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, spoke on "Women and Agriculture: Supporting Women in Strengthening Agricultural Resilience Amidst the Food Crisis." She delved into the profound logic of how women in the new era leverage short-video live platforms to digitize and bring offline industries online, thereby enhancing the underlying resilience and recovery capabilities of agriculture.

Continue Reading
Song Tingting at the 6th Paris Peace Forum
Song Tingting at the 6th Paris Peace Forum

Song Tingting expressed that, guided by the philosophy of "embracing every kind of life," Kuaishou aims to bridge the "attention gap" in the digital age. By utilizing digital technology, the platform enables more individuals to express themselves, gain recognition, and strengthen connections between people, thereby enhancing a sense of achievement and happiness. Providing support to women in rural areas is a crucial initiative in this regard.

Globally, female labor is an indispensable part of rural communities and village economies. However, their contributions are often underestimated and overlooked. Addressing the challenges faced by women in rural areas will contribute to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

To address this, Kuaishou initiated the "Happiness Rural Leader" program in 2018. This program seeks to discover outstanding content creators from rural areas who can promote beautiful landscapes and quality agricultural products, exploring innovative models for "using short videos and live streaming to drive rural revitalization." Data shows that in the first half of 2023, 9,000 rural creators participated in Kuaishou's "Happy Village Leader" activities, with many outstanding female creators emerging from rural areas.

Globally, women's labor is an indispensable part of rural communities and village economies. However, their contributions are often underestimated and overlooked. Addressing the challenges faced by rural women can contribute to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

To further discover rural talents and provide more opportunities for rural women to establish personal careers and drive regional development, Kuaishou, in collaboration with the China Women's Development Foundation, launched the "She Power · Rural Revitalization Assistance Program" in 2022. Through e-commerce talent training, support for women's employment and entrepreneurship in rural revitalization, the program aims to help rural women increase their income and contribute to local industrial development.

"No one should be ignored, especially the voices of women from rural areas," said Song Tingting, emphasizing the importance of valuing and supporting rural women. Encouraging them to become promoters and builders of rural economic development will inject a unique "she" power into rural revitalization, leading the new era's high-quality development of agriculture.

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology

Also from this source

Kuaishou Technology to Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 21, 2023

Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HK Counter: 01024 / RMB Counter: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today...

Zhou Xiaohan: Insisting on Creating a Community that Lets Youth and Children Thrive

October 4, the short video and livestreaming platform Kuaishou attended the United Nations. Kuaishou Vice President Zhou Xiaohan delivered a keynote...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.