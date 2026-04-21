Sonic Automotive Accelerates Strategic Growth Trajectory with Breakout Powersports Expansion

Five Additional Dealerships Join Fastest-Growing Powersports Retailer in the Country, Furthering the Company's Commitment to Serving the Powersports Community Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation's largest automotive and powersports retailers, announced a significant expansion of its Sonic Powersports division through the acquisition of five new Harley-Davidson dealerships across California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Sonic's expansion secures its dominance as a top-tier powersports innovator, strengthening its presence in some of the country's most active riding markets and bringing its rider-first approach to more Harley-Davidson customers.

This expansion reflects Sonic Automotive's disciplined growth strategy and rising momentum across the business. Sonic operates 173 automotive and powersports franchises at 145 locations, including 18 EchoPark Automotive locations nationwide. In its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings report, the company reported all-time record annual revenue of $15.2 billion and record gross profit of $2.4 billion, while its Powersports segment delivered record annual revenue of $202.9 million and record annual adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million. Together, those results underscore the strength of Sonic's financial foundation and its continued confidence in strategic expansion.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our long-term growth plan for Sonic Automotive, extending our reach within the high-growth powersports business and further diversifying our business portfolio," said David B. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. "Our proven ability to integrate and scale operations, coupled with our relentless focus on leveraging Sonic Automotive's processes, people, and cutting-edge technology to deliver an exceptional customer experience across all our platforms, forms a foundational piece of our success."

The newly acquired dealerships include:

San Diego Harley-Davidson – San Diego, California

– San Diego, California Falcon's Fury Harley-Davidson – Conyers, Georgia

– Conyers, Georgia Space Coast Harley-Davidson – Palm Bay, Florida

– Palm Bay, Florida Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson – Stuart, Florida

– Stuart, Florida Raging Bull Harley-Davidson – Durham, North Carolina

Sonic Powersports has already established a strong foundation across its Harley-Davidson network, operating two of the most iconic Harley-Davidson destinations in the world, Black Hills Harley-Davidson and Sturgis Harley-Davidson. During the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the location set a record with more than 1,100 motorcycles sold and welcomed riders from all 50 states, underscoring Sonic's ability to serve the Harley-Davidson community at scale while still delivering a local, rider-first experience.

"Harley-Davidson is proud to expand our relationship with Sonic Powersports," said Jonathan Root, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Harley-Davidson. "Sonic's commitment to operational excellence, customer engagement, and community-building reflects the core values of our brand. We're excited to see these additional dealerships strengthen connections with riders and further grow the Harley-Davidson network in some of the most vibrant riding communities in the country."

With this expansion, Sonic Powersports, seen as the fastest-growing powersports retailer in the country, now operates 20 powersports rooftops nationwide, representing 46 franchises, including premium brands such as Kawasaki, BRP, Polaris, Honda, Suzuki, BMW Motorrad, Yamaha, Ducati and Indian Motorcycle. The network now includes nine full-service Harley-Davidson dealerships, four Harley-Davidson retail locations focused on apparel and accessories, and a growing portfolio of multi-brand powersports stores, including five Team Mancuso Powersports locations, Motorcycles of Charlotte, and Motorcycles of Greensboro. Across its existing Harley-Davidson platform, Sonic operates iconic destinations such as Mancuso Harley-Davidson, Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, Black Hills Harley-Davidson and Sturgis Harley-Davidson. This significant increase in its footprint over the past few years powerfully underscores its operational success and solidifies its position as an increasingly impactful powersports dealer group, now expected to rank among the top five in the U.S.

This strategic acquisition brings Sonic closer to the heart of the nation's most active riding markets, creating more opportunities to support riders year-round and strengthening the local dealership relationships that are core to the Harley-Davidson experience.

"This investment in Powersports is a clear indicator of Sonic Automotive's ongoing commitment to diversification and expansion across dynamic growth markets," said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. "It further solidifies our leadership position across both automotive and powersports markets, showing our ability to identify and capitalize on valuable opportunities that drive sustained growth."

These new dealerships will enable Sonic Powersports to deliver a comprehensive and efficient customer experience across all touchpoints. Sonic's focus extends beyond dependable service, encompassing new and pre-owned motorcycle sales, a wide variety of parts and accessories, authentic merchandise and dynamic community events. By merging local Harley-Davidson tradition with Sonic Automotive's operational excellence, Sonic Powersports is committed to maximizing customer engagement and enriching every aspect of the rider's journey.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable diversified automotive retail and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive and powersports retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in these categories. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive and powersports experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Sonic Automotive Investor Inquiries

Heath Byrd, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Danny Wieland, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Sonic Automotive Press Inquiries

Sonic Automotive Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonic Automotive